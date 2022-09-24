Abby Terada With Two Eagles On the Big Stage

For this Play of the Week, it’s the girls golf DVC Championship where Abby Terada comes up huge on the big stage. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The DuPage Valley Conference girls golf season has reached its end point. Once again, Phillips Park in Aurora plays host for the girls golf DVC Championship. Neuqua Valley and Waubonsie Valley enter tied for first place in the standings, so the stakes are high.

On the playoff hole, she drills this putt, which is good for an eagle. That was her second eagle of the event and it helps her win the individual title in her final conference meet. What an unbelievable way to go out for the senior.

The 16th hole is used for the playoff and Abby Terada absolutely loves that decision. The Metea senior makes eagle again! What an impressive finish for the four year varsity player who wins the DVC medalist award in her final conference meet. But the host school, Neuqua Valley wins the tournament by five strokes over Metea to win the DVC team title over Waubonsie Valley, who finishes in third in the tourney. Naperville North ends the day in 4th.

