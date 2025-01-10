After trailing in the fourth Waubonsie girls basketball beats Naperville North

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball travels to Naperville North for tonight’s DVC matchup. The green and gold enter tonight on a 4 game-winning streak, coming off two close victories against Glenbrook South and Glenbard South. The Huskies are looking to get back on track after their loss to Mother McAuley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball quickly jumps out to a nine-point advantage over North

Early in the first quarter, the Warriors show off their smooth ball movement as Lily Newton finds Danyella Mporokoso for the three-point shot, scoring the first points of the game.

Halfway through the first quarter, Waubonsie is ahead 7-0. After forcing the steal, Arianna Garcia-Evans finds Mporokos who attacks the baseline for the reverse layup to extend the lead to 9-0. The standout junior scores the first 11 points for the Warriors.

Looking to swing the momentum, Husky Sam Kelly catches the pass at the top of the key. Kelly fakes the pass to Anna Richards as she turns the corner and finds her spot on the floor for the midrange jumper to get North on the board.

Late in the quarter after a defensive stop, the green and gold offense pushes the pace as Newton delivers a nice pass to Mporokoso for the transition layup. Going into the second quarter, the Green and Gold lead 14-5.

All the Huskies get involved to make it a four-point game at halftime

With under five minutes in the second quarter, the Huskies begin clawing their way back on both ends of the floor. North’s Sam Kelly finds her spot along the midrange knocking it down. Waubonsie leads 14-9.

Moments later, North’s Ema Gilvydis finds Ava Podkasik on the nice backdoor cut for the layup to bring the score within one.

A few possessions later, North looking to continue the run. Natalie Frempong attacks the basket, dishing it out to Podkasik for the midrange jumper to take the lead. The Huskies lead 16-15.

At the two-minute mark, the Warriors look to retake the momentum going into halftime. Mporokoso swings the rock to Maya Pereda who finds the bottom of the net with her jumpshot. Waubonsie retakes the lead 21-19.

Next possession for the Huskies, Warrior Nicole Douglas gets the steal on Sam Kelly which sparks a fast break as Mporokoso outraces Frempong for the layup. Going into the second half, Waubonsie leads 23-19.

Frempong and Naperville North jump out to a two-point lead to begin the fourth

Early in the third quarter, North’s Frempong beats the half-court trap as she pushes the pace which helps her find Sydney Smith open for the floater. The Huskies are back down by just a pair, 23-21.

Two minutes into the quarter, North’s turning up the heat on defense. Frempong gets into the lane delivering a dime between two Warrior defenders to Podkasik for the layup to tie the game at 23.

Moments later after multiple defensive stops. Waubonsie’s Lily Newton drives into the paint to put up a floater but it doesn’t get it to drop. Following her miss, Newton gets her own offensive rebound and hits the tough layup plus the foul for the three-point opportunity. The Warriors lead 30-27.

On the ensuing Huskie possession, the Warriors tighten up on the defensive end not making anything easy for the Huskies. Sydney Smith finds Anna Richards with just enough space to knock down the three to tie the game back up at 30.

With ten seconds remaining in the quarter, Mporokoso goes quick with a chance to beat the buzzer, she gets into the lane and makes the tough layup to close the quarter. After three, the Huskies hold a 38-36 lead.

Huskies go up four but the Warriors get cooking to close out the fourth

First possession of the final quarter for the Huskies. Zoey Richards finds Anna Richards in the paint for the turnaround layup. The Huskies lead 40-36 and begin to smell an upset.

Halfway through the quarter both teams tied at 40. After a defensive stop, Pereda passes the ball back to Newton who attacks the basket, putting up a floater that doesn’t go. After a scramble for the rebound, Newton gets the offensive board and puts it up and in as Waubonsie retakes the lead 42-40.

Under two minutes to go, North gets the defensive stop and looks to go on one last run to keep the Huskies within striking distance. In transition, Frempong goes coast to coast, attacking the Warrior defense for the layup and drawing the foul for the three-point play. Huskies trail 47-46.

The Warriors look to extend their lead. Newton swings the rock to Taylnn Heard who banks it in. Waubonsie leads 49-46.

On the next Huskie possession, Anna Richards gets open after the inbound. Richards dribbles inside the three-point line knocking down the shot to bring the Waubonsie lead down to 49-48.

After Waubonsie makes one of two free throws, North can not corral the rebound, forcing the Huskies to foul Mporokoso with just under three seconds left.

Mporokoso seals the win for Waubonsie girls basketball against Naperville North

Leading 50-48, Mporokoso is at the line looking to put the game away with a pair of free throws. Mporokoso calmly knocks down both, putting the game out of reach.

The Warriors escape the Huskies on the road 52-48 following the best DVC game of the season so far. Waubonsie is now 15-1 on the season.