Aidan DiClemente scores third straight game winning penalty kick for Naperville Central in the playoffs

Naperville Central boys soccer is making a deep run into the postseason and Aidan DiClemente is a big part of that! The Redhawk earns our Boys Play of The Week after recording the game-winning penalty kick for a third straight playoff contest! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Aidan DiClemente wins the IHSA Sectional title for Naperville Central boys soccer

After 100 minutes of play and no goals, Central and West Aurora head to penalties, where the Redhawks lead it 3-2. DiClemente is at the spot for Central, and the Redhawk hits one perfectly into the side-netting for the game-winner!

He also scored the winning Penalties in the Regional Final against Romeoville and the Sectional Semis against Plainfield Central!

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.