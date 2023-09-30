Aiden Clark’s late touchdown helps Naperville Central football take down Naperville North in the Crosstown Classic

The annual Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic between Naperville North Huskies and the Naperville Central Redhawks has arrived at North Central College. The Huskies come in with a 3-2 record after a much-needed win over DeKalb, while the Redhawks look to jump to 5-1 after a big road win at Neuqua Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Cook to Bern is the Central game plan early on

On the Naperville Central opening drive, Jack Cook finds his best friend, Chris Bern, who juggles but hauls in the catch. Officials initially ruled it incomplete but after discussion, Bern had it in time before going out of bounds.

A few plays later, Bern and Cook continue to bring the fire. Cook finds Bern for a 12 yard touchdown and the Redhawks take an early 7-0 lead.

Central gets the ball back, looking to add some more, but Cook throws an interception to Luke Williams. They do lose some yardage with a penalty but it’s Huskie ball after the pick from the Big Ten commit.

North ends up being forced to punt but Williams tries the fake. However, he coughs up the ball and Central takes over with great field position.

Cook plus Bern equals six

Naperville Central is in scoring position in the second quarter, and here is a similar combo. Cook plus Bern equals a touchdown and a 14-0 lead for the Hawks.

Cole Arl runs for 81

Just when the Hawks have the Huskies on their heels, Cole Arl says not so fast. Arl scampers down the sideline and shakes defenders for an 81-yard touchdown run and that cuts the deficit in half.

Huskies are trying to get a score before the half but Christian Kuta slams the door with a sack on Jacob Bell and the Hawks keep their 14-7 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Dogs milk a lot of clock and try to score inside the ten yard line, but Bell throws an interception to Kaden Skarr as the ball sails over the arms of Williams. The Central defense continues to give nightmares to opposing teams.

But Cole Arl is not afraid, taking the handoff in the backfield and he gets in for six. This game is tied at 14 after the second touchdown for Arl.

The Huskies use that as momentum by taking note of the Central defense. It’s Naperville North football after the Will Korosec pick as Cook makes the throw under heavy pressure.

Maverick Ohle stuffs the North attack and the Huskies are forced to punt. A strong kick from Luke Williams puts the Redhawk deep inside their own territory with just over three minutes left.

Aiden Clark will not be denied

However, the Redhawks keep on moving the ball and Aiden Clark comes to the rescue. Clark takes the rock from 30 yards out and scores a lunging touchdown for the Redhawks. They retake the lead 21-14 with 32 seconds left in the game.

The Huskies have one last chance as Bell throws on third down but his pass is intercepted by Nick Zbylut and this ball game is over. Naperville Central picks a huge 21-14 win over the crosstown rival Naperville North as the Redhawks improve their record to 5-1. Central is now playoff eligible and a perfect 3-0 in the DVC while Naperville North falls to 3-3.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!