Aislee Morgan leads Waubonsie Valley softball over Neuqua Valley

Aislee Morgan leads Waubonsie Valley in a DVC Monday night softball matchup against rivals Neuqua Valley. The Wildcats swept the season series last year and enter tonight after sneaking past Lockport 11-10 last week. The Warriors will look to bounce back after the 11-4 loss to Benet Academy. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley and Waubonsie softball score in the first inning

In the top of the first, Nalia Clifford is on base after a single, and Krista Waldusky is next for the Wildcats. She smacks one into the outfield for a single of her own, and Clifford scores to put the Wildcats on the board.

Now in the bottom half of the first, Hannah Laub hits a single down to left field. She advances to second and Gia Cobert gets to third on a Wildcat error.

Aislee Morgan is up for WV, and she smashes this ball into the gap and to the fence. That brings Laub and Cobert in to score, and the Warriors take a 2-1 lead thanks to the double.

Next up is Lily Elsea. She hits this ball deep to left-center field and hustles to third for a triple. Morgan scores and the Warriors lead 3-1.

Aislee Morgan leads Waubonsie Valley to another run

We enter the bottom of the second as Morgan is back at the plate. She hits a line drive towards left field and advances to second base while Dezirae Kelly scores to give the green and gold a 4-1 advantage. It’s Morgan’s third RBI of the day.

In the top of the third, Nalia Clifford is at the plate for Neuqua. She flies out to Laub, who makes a nice grab in foul territory.

In the bottom of the fifth, and Morgan is looking for another hit. She makes great contact on the ball, but it won’t be enough. It’s a great catch by Wildcat Nadia Casanova. She keeps her team alive with the web gem defensive play.

Aislee Morgan and The Warriors escape the seventh inning

The Wildcats push for a late rally in the top of the seventh. Madysen Wagner draws a walk and advances to first.

Ashley Pape is up and lines one into center field, advancing Wagner to second base. The Wildcats have two runners in scoring position.

Tegan Spellerberg is at the plate and hits this ball deep to center field, but Maya Pereda is there to make the catch for the Warriors.

The last chance for the Wildcats with Trista Werner is at the plate. She hits a ground ball to Alyssa Tukker who throws to first for the final out.

The Warriors overturn a 1-0 deficit and score four unanswered to win 4-1 against Neuqua Valley.