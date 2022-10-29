Alex Barger Pulls Off an Olimpico Goal

On this Play of the Week, we go to the boys soccer sectional semifinal with Alex Barger showing why he belongs as one of the elite in the state. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The postseason of boys soccer is well underway as second seeded Naperville North travel to Bolingbrook high school on a chilly Tuesday to face the eleventh seeded Wheaton Warrenville South in the sectional semi-finals. The Huskies beat Plainfield South in their last outing comfortably to advance while the tigers fairytale playoff run continues after beating Oswego 2-1.

Alex Barger is on a corner kick and pulls off the improbable Olimpico as he’s able to sneak the ball past the defenders into the back of the net. What an unbelievable shot by Barger. You can add that to his endless highlight reel in his high school career.

Naperville North advances to the Sectional Finals as they will face crosstown rivals Naperville Central on Saturday.

