Alexa Alvarado digs up a Waubonsie point

We go to the volleyball court for our girls’ Play of the Week as Alexa Alvarado for Waubonsie surprises her opponents. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Alexa Alvarado turns a dig into a point

In a three-set regional quarterfinal showdown against Glenbard North, she waits for Aislee Morgan’s dig, bumps it straight backwards, and sends it over the net for a point. That’s one way to keep your season alive and earn the NSW girls Play of the Week.

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