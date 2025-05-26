Neuqua Valley girls soccer took on Plainfield North, where Allessandra Russo sets up Selma Larbi for the game winner and Regional title. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Allessandra Russo sends a perfect cross to Selma Larbi at the back post

We’re in the Second OT, where Russo charges down the left wing for the Wildcats. She picks out her target and sends in a perfect cross to Larbi, who scores off a header at the back post! It gives the Wildcats the 3-2 win and the Regional Championship!

Let’s take one more look at the cross by Russo, and finish by Larbi, who recorded an assist earlier in the game!

