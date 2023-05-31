An overtime hero lifts Benet girls soccer over Peoria Notre Dame in Super-Sectionals

We made the trip down to Washington High School for the 2A girls’ soccer super-sectionals. Benet Academy looks to return to state but standing in the way is a Peoria Notre Dame team that hasn’t conceded a goal all postseason. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Not many chances for either team in regulation time

Eight minutes in Claire Girard gets the ball on top of the D as she fires on net but her effort is easily caught by Shannon Clarke.

Not many chances for either team in the first half. Benet’s best look comes with four minutes to play from Anna Casmere whose shot hits the crossbar. We go into halftime scoreless.

Skipping to the last 13 minutes of the second half. Ivana Vukas plays a through ball into the path of Anna Casmere whose right-footed shot hits the post. Still, the game remains scoreless.

Benet looking for one last chance in regulation. Once again it’s Anna Casmere causing problems taking a shot on net but it’s saved by Addie Jennetten. After 80 minutes of play, we head into extra time.

Benet breaks through in extra time

Starting off the first half of extra time is Claire Girard who takes a shot but it flashes just wide of the left post.

Four minutes into extra time now. Anna Casmere sends in a cross as the ball bounces to Annie Fitzgerald at the back post and the freshman does the rest breaking the deadlock.

Dying moments of the game as Maddie Stickelmaier stands over a corner for the Irish. She finds the head of her teammate but the effort on net is caught by Shannon Clarke.

Benet Academy wins the game in extra time over Peoria Notre Dame. Annie Fitzgerald’s goal sends the Redwings into the State Semi-Finals against Crystal Lake Central.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!