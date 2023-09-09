Andrew football score 31 unanswered points and beat Metea Valley

Metea Valley (0-2) welcomes Andrew football (1-1) to town as the Mustangs look to get a win before starting DVC play next week. Andrew looks to improve after a 31-7 defeat to Oswego last time out. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley opens the scoring

Starting with the ball, Metea QB Luke Van Vlerah moves out to his left and fires one to Christian Lee who escapes a tackle and starts things off right for Metea.

Lee’s catch sets up a field goal opportunity which Nico Carrier hits to give Metea an early lead.

Andrew football gets on the board

On the ensuing possession, Andrew wastes no time getting their triple option going as Jordan Wandick slips through to put the visitors ahead 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.

After a Mustang 3 and out, the visitors get right back to the ground as Brady Tanquliut finds a path right down the middle of the field to extend the Andrew lead to 14-3.

Metea looks to answer but Van Vlerah’s completion to Da’Marion Lewis is stopped on third down.

Thunderbolts continue to pour on the points

On the next drive, Andrew has the ball back looking to strike and Drew Silvia finds Jack LoConte in the middle of the field who evades two Metea defenders, gets a block, cuts back towards the middle, and finds the end zone for the bolts’ third touchdown of the game.

Andrew goes back to the ground for the 2-point conversion and Silvia keeps it himself and punches it in, Andrew leads 22-3.

Looking to strike before the end of the half, Van Vlerah connects with Lee again for the first down.

On third down, Van Vlerah escapes the pocket, extends the play, and finds Joey Miller for the first down.

Nico Carrier’s field goal at the end of the half is no good though, and the Mustangs go into the half trailing 22-3.

Andrew dominates in the second half

Andrew gets to work quickly in the second half as LoConte finds daylight in front of him, getting the Thunderbolts near the goal line before being brought down inside the ten by Daniel Pere.

The LoConte run sets up Luke Herzic’s 25-yard field goal which extends the Andrew lead to 25-3 with eight minutes left in the third quarter.

After another stop on Metea, Andrew QB Drew Silvia keeps his excellent night going as he follows his blocks down the field and extends into the end zone, losing his helmet in the process. After a missed extra point, Andrew leads 31-3.

Nico Carrier makes an amazing grab

Down 28 needing some life, Van Vlerah drops back and airs it to Nico Carrier who rises up over two Andrew defenders and taps one foot in bounds for a miraculous grab.

A few plays later though and Van Vlerah gets inside the ten before being dragged down. The ball pops out and it’s ruled a fumble recovered by Andrew.

The Thunderbolts cruise to a 31-10 victory to improve to 2-1 as Metea falls to 0-3 on the season. The Mustangs begin DVC play next week as they host DeKalb.

