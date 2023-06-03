Annie Fitzgerald comes up big in the clutch in the super-sectional

On this Play of the Week, Annie Fitzgerald comes up in the clutch on a big stage. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

We made the trip down to Washington High School for the 2A girls’ soccer super-sectionals. Benet Academy looks to return to state but standing in the way is a Peoria Notre Dame team that hasn’t conceded a goal all postseason.

With the game scoreless in extra time, Anna Casmere sends in a cross that bounces right to Annie Fitzgerald. The freshman then lofts it over the goalie’s head and into the back of the net. That goal helps lift Benet Academy over Peoria Notre Dame to win the super-sectional title.

Dying moments of the game as Maddie Stickelmaier stands over a corner for the Irish. She finds the head of her teammate but the effort on net is caught by Shannon Clarke.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.