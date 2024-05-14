Anthony Yang lobs one into the corner for Neuqua Valley tennis

Anthony Yang and Neuqua Valley tennis traveled to Benet Academy, where Yang lobs one perfectly into the corner for a point. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Yang, who usually plays doubles, gets the serve in. This is a great rally with Benet’s Grant Perry. The Redwing is the first to utilize the lob, but the Wildcat recovers well. Perry forces hits one down the line, which forces Yang to lob it by his opponent, and he does with precision! Let’s take another look at the play from Yang.

The Wildcat uses the perfect amount of force on the hit, and he goes on to win the third set tiebreaker 11-9!

