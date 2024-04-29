Asquini Family brings a winning double play to Neuqua Valley Softball

“We tried to do like a Coach Len or a Coach Asquini Senior, and nothing has really stuck. So now it’s Coach Asquini, and our heads usually go, What? Then they’re like that one,” said Neuqua Valley softball coach Dani Asquini.

That one is Neuqua Valley softball coach Dani Asquini. That other one is her dad, Len Asquini, the new assistant coach for the Wildcats, and her lifelong mentor. After spending almost 30 seasons as the head baseball coach at St. Charles East, Len originally retired from the diamond, or so he thought.

“Dani and I were talking, and she just said, you know, when don’t you come on and help a little bit? And, you know, we made it official, and here I am,” said Neuqua softball assistant coach Len Asquini.

Softball and Baseball differences

This is not the first time the two have shared a softball dugout. Len helped coach Dani during her youth days before she played in high school. Fast-forward to the spring of 2024, and both Asqinis have reunited, with Len sharing his expertise with his daughter and the Neuqua program. While he brings decades of experience, shifting from baseball to softball did take some time to get used to for the veteran coach.

“It’s a different game. It’s faster, and they don’t have pick-offs like baseball does. So there’s a part of that game that’s not involved. It’s a quicker game with almost less room for error or mistake as a defensive player. Offensively, pitchers that throw hard, that ball gets to them pretty darn quick. So they need to get to the ball and get the hand path right or else they’re behind,” said Len.

Even though baseball and softball are different games, some of the most valuable lessons involve how to be an elite team leader.

“I’m learning more every day as a coach. I’m listening to how he communicates with the girls and breaks things down. It’s helped provide more insights into what I’m doing as a head coach because he has all these years of experience and how these girls might be learning to break it down for them,” said Dani.

Now in her third season as the Wildcat head coach, Dani has already made significant strides. She took the team to the program’s second-ever sectional final in her first season and kept the ship steady during an uncertain second season after the Neuqua softball field was badly damaged by a tornado. Even before joining the coaching staff, her father’s unwavering support has been a constant source of strength for her.

“He was very excited when I was named head coach and always provided me with advice, even in my first few years. When I was first coaching, and still is to this day, we’re on the phone constantly about games and practices and how things are going. But especially my very first year, I think I called him after every single game,” said Dani.

A winning tradition in the Neuqua softball dugout

Len Asquini’s decorated coaching resume at St. Charles East includes a state championship in 1999. He hopes his experience will help create a strong base for Neuqua Valley to lean on, and eventually earn that championship experience

“I’m just trying to help in any way I can, give you the girls a little bit of what I know, and hopefully make them better. Hopefully, they’re learning something and getting better at softball. That’s what I’m trying to do. Wins will take care of themselves. The same thing with baseball: if we’re fundamentally sound and we play good softball or baseball, the wins will take care of themselves,” said Len.

Having a former baseball coach on the field gives the players a different perspective and potential advantages

“I really like it. We get his baseball point of view and coach Asquini’s softball point of view. We really like it because we see, we hear, and how he brings it in from his point of view, and we get some cool drills that we never thought of,” said Neuqua Valley softball player Nadia Casanova.

With over a month of the season under their belts, the Wildcats are ready to hit their strides. Last season, the Cats fell in the regional semifinal, but with an experienced roster back as well as some exciting newcomers, the team is hungry to take another swing at a deep post-season run.

“We’ve seen some of that already, that we are getting better. We’re executing all the things that we have been focusing on, and that’s huge. So we’re excited to continue playing and get as many games under as belts as possible before the postseason and teach them what the postseason is like,” said Dani.

Dani and Len enjoy the moment

Regardless of how far the Wildcats go, Dani will cherish every father-like-daughter moment on the diamond.

“I’m honored to have him on our sidelines with us at practices and games. It truly is something special, something to be cherished. Not a lot of people have the opportunity to grow up with a coach like my dad, but then to alongside be coaching and learning from him,” said Dani.