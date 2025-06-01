Athletes compete at 2025 IHSA Boys Track and Field Championship: Naperville Central’s Zoelen Terry wins long jump

We’re at Eastern Illinois University for the IHSA 3A Boys Track & Field State Championships, where dozens of schools from across Illinois, including Naperville Central, Neuqua Valley, Waubonsie Valley, Benet Academy, and Naperville North, compete for state glory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central’s Zoelen Terry wins the long jump

Let’s start at the sand pit. Neuqua Valley’s Daniel Robinson, coming off a sectional title, leaps 6.90 meters. That lands him in 8th place in the state.

But stealing the spotlight — Naperville Central junior Zoelen Terry. After a third-place finish at sectionals, Terry soars to the top at state with a jump of 7.07 meters, claiming the IHSA long jump title!

In the high jump, Waubonsie Valley’s Ishmaiah Elliot clears 1.88 meters — tying for 14th with Yorkville’s Taelor Clements. The champion in this event is Machi Nelson from Proviso West, who clears 2.05 meters to take home first place.

Naperville area schools perform well on the track at the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Championship

On the track, Naperville Central’s Lukas Probst gets the 4×800 started in the second pack. But it’s Downers Grove North — Will Surratt, John Courtney, Grant Schroder, and Philip Cupial — taking first place with a state-record time of 7:36.40, beating Sandburg’s 2016 mark. Central’s squad of Patrick Clune, Derek Williamson, and Manny Najera finishes strong in third place.

In the 4×1, Cooper McGinnis gets things started for Neuqua Valley. But it’s Homewood-Flossmoor’s team — Joaquin Jordan, Charles Dees, Myles Elliss, and Zion Morrison — crossing first with a blazing time of 41.00 seconds.

Running in the 3200-meter run are Benet’s Finn Richards and Neuqua’s Jesse Gudauskas. About midway through the event, it’s Ben Crane of New Trier High School keeping pace while leading the runners through this race. While Richards is still keeping pace from behind. In the last stretch of the 2-mile, it’s senior Ben Crane, coming down the final stretch to bring home the win with a time of 8:57.13. Neuqua’s Jesse Gudauskas takes 22nd.

The hurdles are up for the 110. Neuqua’s Cooper McGinnis is in the mix, but it’s a Belleville battle at the top. Jalyn Cole of Belleville West wins in 13.82 seconds, edging Daylin Donaldson of Belleville East by just .09. McGinnis takes fourth with a strong 13.98.

Neuqua’s Daniel Robinson returns for the 100-meter dash. But it’s William Landwer of New Trier taking the crown in 10.24 seconds. Zion Morrison of Homewood-Flossmoor and Clayton Lakatos of Edwardsville round out the top three.

Naperville North’s Edward Mumford runs a solid race in the 300 hurdles, staying in the mix throughout. Amari Williams of Wheaton Warrenville South finishes with a personal best of 36.94 to win it. Mumford earns All-State honors in seventh.

Patrick Clune and the Neuqua Valley 4×400 relay team secure top-three finishes

In the mile, Naperville Central’s Patrick Clune keeps pace early. Fremd’s Rory Gaan leads at the halfway mark, but it’s Tommy Nitz of Huntley who powers down the final stretch to win in 4:16.24. Clune grabs third place with a time of 4:18.04.

The final race of the day — the 4×400. David Garza leads off for Neuqua Valley, and the Wildcats keep it tight throughout. But it’s Evanston’s team — Deshawn Preister, Amani Christian, Anthony Honore, and Dallas Amos — finishing with a school-best 3:17.73. Neuqua Valley’s team of Garza, Rajan Anthony, Edward Mason, and Averi Smith placed third with a school record of 3:18.84.

At the end of an exciting championship, it’s New Trier High School claiming the state title. Naperville Central finishes in 8th, with Neuqua Valley close behind in 12th.