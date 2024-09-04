Aurora Central Catholic boys cross country runs past Metea Valley in Aurora City Invite

West Aurora is the host for the Aurora City Invite in boys cross country which is being held at Herget Middle School. The boys are hyped up, including the Valley schools Waubonsie and Metea coming together to run against the other Aurora high schools on this sunny day. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The race has begun. Taking an early lead is Aurora Central Catholic’s Ben Bohr, along with West Aurora’s Nathan Gehrmann and his fellow West Aurora runners. Metea Valley’s Ian French and Ryan Day are also off to a good start. Waubonsie Valley runners Ethan Uhles, Matthew Liamco, Martin Woosley and Tanav Chowdary are near the middle of the pack.

Aurora Central Catholic, West Aurora and Metea Valley battle for the front

At the one mile mark, it’s Ben Bohr leading Gehrmann and French in third. Within striking distance is Ryan Day of Metea Valley keeping up with Jack Swiatek from Aurora Central Catholic. Lachlan Mahoney and Michael Nava from West Aurora and John Reinbold from ACC are also in the hunt. Jeremy Perez from East Aurora and Metea Valley runners Kyle McCoskey, Dylan Bennett-Garza, Zach Johnson and Cesar Alvarez are all near the top 20.

Nathan Gehrmann runs away with the win

As the race hits the finish line, it’s Nathan Gehrmann taking home a comfortable win with a time of 15:49.49 after taking fourth in last year’s invite. Ben Bohr finishes up in second with a time of 16:03.59. Third place is Ian French with a time of 16:09.66 while teammate Ryan Day takes eighth.

Aurora Central Catholic boys cross country takes home the Aurora City Invite with a team score of 36 as Swiatek, Reinbold and A.J. Viveros all finish in the top nine. West Aurora takes second place as a team, just three points back with Metea Valley in third.

Full race results can be found on athletic.net.