Ava Mersinger’s run helps Benet flag football advance

Quarterbacks are the leaders of their teams. Benet’s QB helped her team advance to the regional championships with a score of her own. The flag football postseason has arrived. In this regional semifinal battle, Downers Grove South and Benet Academy square off at Hinsdale Central. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Ava Mersinger splits the defense en route to touchdown

In the second quarter, Ava Mersinger takes a QB run up the middle and through the defense for the score. This play established the tone in a 37-6 win for the Redwings and is our girls’ play of the week.

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