Barrington football blanks Waubonsie in opening round of playoffs

Playoff football has officially arrived! The Waubonsie Valley Warriors travel north to pay a visit to the Barrington Broncos in the opening round. The Broncos are one of the hottest teams in the state, currently on a five-game win streak after a 0-4 start to their season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Barrington wins the opening round of the postseason

Four minutes into the game, Barrington sets the tone. The handoff goes to Lamar Osterhues; he follows his blockers, sheds a tackle, and is gone. A 37-yard touchdown starts the scoring for the Broncos, leading 7-0.

On their next possession, Barrington is at the Warriors’ five-yard line. The Broncos change their formation before the play. Senior wide receiver Vince Costa takes the snap and darts up the middle to double his team’s advantage to 14-0 after the first quarter.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. The Broncos run the same play again and find equal success as Costa races in for his second rushing touchdown of the half. Barrington is up 21-0 at the break.

Waubonsie Valley is forced to punt after their first drive of quarter number three. Waubonsie’s boot bounces off a Bronco. Nicholas Pelligrini of the Warriors quickly jumps on the loose ball and earns his team a new set of downs. The Green and White are unable to take advantage and have to punt back to Barrington once again.

What’s better than two touchdowns? Three of them. Costa secures a hat trick of scores on this end-around scamper. 28-0 Broncos.

Barrington puts the cherry on top of their impressive opening round performance with a 67-yard house call from Osterhues.

The Broncos tack on a field goal and run their way into the first round of the playoffs by way of a 38-0 victory.

Barrington matches up with Sandburg next week, as the Waubonsie Valley Warriors’ 2026 season has come to an end. Finishing the year with a 3-7 record.

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