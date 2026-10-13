Barry Baldwin leaves legacy beyond the field at Naperville Central

Barry Baldwin has made his mark at Naperville Central, and then some.

“I’ve been around Naperville Central since I was two years old. My stepfather was a dean here and a wrestling coach. So I have hung around here in the hall since 1971,” said Baldwin.

But after thirty years of impacting kids’ lives, his tenure at Naperville Central is coming to a close at the end of the school year. His reach spanned from the field…to the course…to the classroom…and even the announcing booth, calling boys and girls basketball games. He first started at Central as a building supervisor in 1993, also signing up to be an assistant girls soccer coach under Redhawk legend Ed Watson. His connection with his student-athletes would shift his career trajectory. This story is sponsored by Fair Oaks Ford and Fair Oaks Lincoln.

“I really enjoyed being around the kids and thought, you know what? This is actually a pretty good job. I enjoy it, it’s fun, so I decided I’m going to go back to school to get my teaching certificate at the time,” said Baldwin.

A new career and a new opportunity to work with student athletes

That would propel him into a job as an English teacher at Central in 1997, with an added sports role coming his way two years later.

“Bob Sterr, who is the former coach, approached me and said, ‘ Hey, we have this opportunity to have an assistant golf coach, which they’ve never had before, and said, ‘ Would you be interested in doing that?’ So the first year I was an assistant for the boys and girls program,” said Baldwin.

He’d eventually move into the role of head coach for the boys golf program. During his run, he’d lead the Hawks to two DVC titles and a regional championship in 2020, and helped qualify numerous individual golfers to the state tournament.

Meanwhile, on the soccer pitch, he’d be a part of three state qualifying teams. But for Baldwin, there were always greater goals in play.

“It wasn’t about wins and losses. Wins and losses will take care of themselves. It’s about respecting the game, respecting yourself, respecting the uniform. So when I took over, I really wanted to continue what Bob had taught me, and I thought that was really important to carry on his legacy in terms of the sport, because he was so well respected,” said Baldwin.

A lasting charitable legacy

And he’d honor other legacies as well, notably when the Naperville North and Central golf teams came together for the annual Mikey Gustafson and Connor Hunt match play. Both teams raised money towards the Swifty and Connor Hunt Memorial Foundation after the two former golf team members, one from North, the other Central, lost their battles with pediatric cancer.

“When they lost Mikey, they immediately jumped on, honoring his memory by doing this so this was their idea. When we lost Connor, they immediately reached out. So I give them all the credit for thinking about not only their player that passed away, but our player as well,” said Baldwin.

His philanthropy didn’t stop there, as he sponsored Central’s J Kyle Braid Foundation chapter for more than 20 years, growing stronger student leaders.

His passion for those projects and the school didn’t go unnoticed.

“You will see him at any big sporting event he can get to. He started basically as I was leaving Central, and I still heard kids talk about Coach Baldwin’s at our game again today. So it’s just so special to have a coach and a teacher that’s that dedicated to a school and wants to show up and support it. He emulates what we want Redhawk coaches and teachers to be,” said Naperville Central boys and girls soccer coach Troy Adams.

A lifelong Redhawk

Baldwin may be retiring after this school year, but says he will not retire as a fan of all Redhawks Athletics.

“I’m going to absolutely be in the stands, and I’m going to be a fan. I get to watch now and get to enjoy the game a little bit more than when you’re coaching and you miss some things. When you’re coaching in the stands, you get to see everything,” said Baldwin.

And on the other side, his players have seen his commitment and dedication.

“He meant a lot all four years to us. He’s a great coach, very lenient, and it’s just very exciting to be around and a great guy. Very proud of what I’ve seen him do around our school and, I think our whole school is going to miss him,” said Naperville Central boys golfer Graeme Cavanagh.

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