Batavia holds off the competition to win the girls cross country Twilight Invitational

We are at Settler's Hill in Geneva for this year's girls' cross country twilight invitational. Although Naperville North still hosts the meet, the races were moved due to turf construction being completed at Naperville North. Neuqua Valley, Waubonsie Valley, Metea Valley, and Naperville Central join the Huskies with 19 schools in total competing.

As things get underway, Sandwich star senior Sundara Weber takes an early lead, with Batavia’s Avery Hacker within arm’s length. Minooka’s Natalie Nahs and Lane Tech’s Ainsley Carter are within striking distance. Wheaton Warrenville South’s Olivia Martinez follows close, as well. Waubonsie Valley runners Katherine Heap, Shanya Shanmugasundaram, and Mia Bertolini get underway along with Ariana Namvar, Delaney Fastabend, and Valentina Namvar from Neuqua.

Tandon twins run near the front

In mile one, echoing last year’s race, Weber builds an early lead, a few seconds ahead of Plainfield North’s Marlie Czarniewski and Downers Grove North’s Macy Ermitage. Avery Hacker, Geneva’s Taylor Peahl, Plainfield North’s Tessa Russo, Naperville North twins Shania and Rhianna Tandon, and Yorkville’s Athena Triner are not far behind.

Towards the end of mile two, heading into mile three, Sandwich’s Sundara Weber now maintains a sizeable lead.

Macy Ermitage is about 19 seconds behind Weber. Hacker is in third, and Czarniewski is in fourth, with Geneva’s Sofia Borter not far behind.

In the next batch, Lake Park’s Ruth Dellaria, Shania Tandon, Athena Triner, Lincoln-Way Central’s Keira Faxel, Minooka’s Natalie Nahs. Also in the mix around the top ten is Metea Valley’s Kaylee Russell and Rianna Tandon. Charlotte Danahy from Naperville Central is near the top 15 with her Redhawk teammates Emma Breese and Eloise Graft about ten seconds behind her along with Chloe Piot from Naperville North and fellow Huskies Sophia Schulz and Georgia Karstens.

Sundara Weber runs away from the competition

Sundara Weber crosses the finish line first for the second year in a row, with a time of 16:23 to win the Twilight.

Downers Grove North’s Macy Ermitage finishes second, 29 seconds behind Weber. In third is Batavia’s Avery Hacker. Czarniewski from Plainfield North takes fourth.

Of the area schools, Metea Valley’s Kaylee Russell placed tenth, Naperville Central’s Charlotte Danahy takes the thirteenth spot, and Naperville North’s Shania Tandon comes in fourteenth. Ariana Namvar is the top Neuqua Valley runner in 23rd place.

In the team standings, Batavia places first with 112 points to win the 2025 girls cross country Twilight Invitational, with Gwendolyn Krodel and Madeline Cassidy adding top 25 finishes for the Bulldogs. Lincoln-Way Central is second with 118 points, and Plainfield North is third with 124 points. Echoing last year’s results, Naperville North finishes fourth as a team with 126 points, and Minooka rounds out the top five with 155 points.