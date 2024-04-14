Bats come alive to help Benet Academy softball swing by Waubonsie Valley

As we step onto the softball diamond, we see Benet Academy, playing in their eighth game of the season, coming off a 1-1 week with a victory over Hinsdale Central and a narrow loss to Bradley Bourbonnais, but the opponents from Waubonsie Valley hope to keep the bats swinging after scoring an impressive 35 runs this week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redwings start swinging right away

The Redwings bats catch fire immediately, with a Sophia Rosner hit bouncing through the infield, bringing home Nina Pesare to make it 1-0.

In the second inning, it’s Pesare’s turn to drive in the runs as Mary Kate Ritterbusch crosses home plate for a 2-0 lead.

Grace Babich is up but she wants to double her rbi total as Pesare and Rosner score and it’s for 4-0 lead for the Redwings.

Another batter, another rbi as Mary Kate Ritterbusch smacks this ball out centerfield and she turns on the jets for a triple. That makes it 5-0 Redwings.

Warrior pitcher Hannah Laub cools off the bats by turning two after catching a liner and throwing out a baserunner at first.

Wabonsie finally gets some hits

It’s Waubonsie’s turn to hit the ball, and it’s Aislee Morgan with a fly out to left that bounces off the fielder’s glove and results in a double for Morgan.

Lily Elsea is looking for an rbi, and she thinks this hit will do the trick with Morgan coming home. However, the throw to the plate from Pesare is in time, and Babich tags her out to keep the goose egg on the board.

Benet gets back swinging with Bella Ivoninelli, crushing a hit out to left center. One runs scores but the other gets thrown out at the plate as Lyric Taylor applies the tag, but no worries because the Redwings expand their lead up 10-0.

Gia Cobert starts a potential Warrior rally

Waubonsie Valley finally breaks the seal with a solid base hit from Gia Cobert, which allows Grace Riggs to come on home.

Aislee Morgan almost takes out the umpire with a hit, which results in another Warrior run, but they still trail by a big margin of 10-2 in the top of the 5th.

Marykate Ritterbusch secrues a Benet Softball win

The Warriors want some more but Marykate Ritterbusch puts a stop to it by snagging the liner from Addison Powell. The Waubonsie get a couple more in garbage time but the damage was already done as Benet Academy softball comes out victorious 11-4.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!