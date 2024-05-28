Becca Ruggiero scores two and leads Naperville Central to Sectional title

Our Girls Play of The Week comes from Becca Ruggiero of Naperville Central soccer, who scored the brace in the IHSA Sectional Finals. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Becca Ruggiero scores two goals, leading Naperville Central to the Sectional Championship

First, the Redhawks show off the tiki-taka, moving the ball around fast, which gets Ruggiero open and running towards the box. The junior connects for the right-footed shot and it goes right into the bottom corner. They would lead 1-0 at half.

The game’s tied at one, but Ruggiero gets the ball from outside the box, and has a crack at net! She gets it around the keeper for the long-distance strike, and the brace helps give Naperville Central the 2-1 win! It’s the program’s first Sectional title since 1995.

