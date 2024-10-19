Bell rings for nine: Naperville North football wins overtime shootout over Homewood Flossmoor

Naperville North football is on the road for the final time this season as they travel to Homewood Flossmoor. The Vikings sit at 4-3 needing one more win to be playoff-eligible. The Huskies are at 5-2 and look to improve their seeding. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Huskie QB Jacob Bell finds Brock Pettaway for his first of nine total touchdowns

Naperville North finds themselves down 12-0 early until this red zone drive is capped off with Jacob Bell finding Brock Pettaway. The receiver dashes his way into the endzone to get the Huskies on the board, down 12-7.

On the next possession, the Vikings charge right back. Randall McDonald throws it up into double coverage for Arthur McKnight. Along the sidelines, he somehow comes down with it for a 35-yard completion to keep the drive going.

Now inside the five, Myles Green gets the wildcat snap and lunges forward to make it a 19-7 score.

Two North possessions later now 19-14, Bell and Pettaway hook up again. Bell throws a dart to Pettaway for another touchdown as the Huskies now go up 21-19 heading into halftime.

Homewood Flossmoor keeps a solid lead over Naperville North

In the third quarter, Bell looks for Quinn Morris but Carlton Brownfield jumps the route and gets the interception. Homewood Flossmoor would go on to score and take a 26-21 lead.

On the next drive, Bell looks deep for Chico Thomas but an incredible one-handed interception is made by McKnight. He does his best OBJ impression to get the ball back for Flossmoor.

On their ensuing drive facing fourth and seven, the Vikings go for it as McDonald throws towards the corner of the endzone where Myles Ellis makes a nice catch for a 15-yard touchdown. The Vikings are now up 32-21 as we head into the fourth.

Now with the score 40-27 Vikings, Bell rolls to his left and fires one into the arms of Pettaway for his third touchdown catch of the night. The Huskies are down 40-33.

Now needing a stop on defense, the Huskies force third and long but Green in the wildcat again pushes forward and evades tackles before finally being dragged down at the one for a 47 yard run.

The Huskies score and recover the onside kick to set up a chance to force overtime

Now down 48-33 with under two minutes left, Bell finds Charlie Shinkle over the middle and down at the one to keep hope alive for the Huskies.

On the next play, Bell plunges in for the touchdown to make it 48-40 still with a fighting chance.

Needing to convert the onside kick, the Huskies are ready for the task as the kick bounces toward the sideline and is corralled right into the hands of Edward Mumford! He falls at midfield and the Huskies have a chance.

Now in need of heroics, they would get just that as Bell throws as he’s hit and finds Quinn Morris. He stays in and lunges over the plane for a 31-yard touchdown catch but the Huskies now have to convert for two.

On the conversion, Bell calls his number as number two is in from two yards out to tie it up at 48 and we head to overtime.

Naperville North football comes back after trailing by 15 with two minutes left against Homewood Flossmoor

In the first overtime, the Vikings’ run game rises again. Michael Terrell evades several tacklers before walking in for the touchdown, giving the Vikings first blood. They add a two-point conversion to make it 56-48.

North comes right back, as Bell steps up and evades the rush before throwing across his body and finding a sliding Pettaway to keep the Huskies right with them. They get a two-point conversion as well and we go to double OT.

Homewood Flossmoor’s run game gets it done again as Jayden Banks breaks two tackles and is in for the touchdown to give advantage back to the Vikings.

They would line up for two with Green in the wildcat, but this time the Huskies are ready. Green can’t get in as North has a shot to pull off the comeback.

On the first play for North, Bell has time and throws to the corner of the endzone where Morris rises up for the great catch. Bell’s ninth overall touchdown on the night ties it up at 62!

Now just needing to make the PAT to win it, the kick from Tyler Duewel is down the middle! Naperville North football pulls off an epic 63-62 comeback win over Homewood Flossmoor in double overtime. The Huskies move to 6-2 and improve on their playoff seeding heading into the final game of the regular season.