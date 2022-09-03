Bella Guzman Buries Long Par Putt

It’s the Play of the Week and it’s golf as Naperville Central faces Metea Valley and Bella Guzman shows off some terrific putting. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The Metea Valley Mustangs play host to the Naperville Central Redhawks in a DVC matchup at Orchard Valley Golf Course. Metea Valley girls golf enters the day as champions of two tournaments already this season. The Redhawks are still in search of their first conference win this fall.

On the fifth hole, she looks to save par on a very far putt. The ball goes down the hill…and it goes in! What a shot by Bella Guzman from a long distance as she hits the ball perfectly to find the cup. Impressive putt from Guzman.

In the final group and on the 9th fairway is Avery Dunn. She hits the fairway shot short of the green, but gets a heavy kick off the slope. The ball rolls barely onto the fringe. Although, the Mustangs get a conference win on top of matching their program low score of 165.

