Ben Messier flips the script for Naperville North Wrestling

Our Boys’ Play of the Week comes from Ben Messier of Naperville North wrestling, who flips the script against rivals Naperville Central. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Ben Messier comes back after trailing 9-1

Messier trails Naperville Central’s Vince Bern 9-1 at the start of the 138-pound match. However, Messier turns the tables and retakes control with a huge reversal.

The match is tied at 11 with time ticking down so Messier gives it all as he drives Bern with authority and does enough to get the three-point takedown The crowd roars for Messier who takes the match in a 14-11 decision to earn three team points.

