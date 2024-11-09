Benet Academy adds another girls volleyball sectional title following victory over St. Charles North

Benet Academy continues its yearly business trip to the girls volleyball sectional final as the Redwings make their fifteenth appearance in the championship. St. Charles North stands across the net after defeating Metea Valley, looking for its first sectional final since 2017 when they finished fourth at state. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redwings pick up right where they left off in their two set sectional semifinal win over Wheaton Warrenville South. On this possession they need another reset and Brookelynn Brass gets a kill to make it 5-3 Benet.

Later on the North Stars get a kill from Amber Czerniak to get the set to within one point.

The Stars are on to serve, and Audrey Asleson throws everyone off guard with a send back and it works in her advantage to give the Redwings a point.

Benet stays in control, but St. Charles North has something to say. After the reset Penn State commit Haley Burgdorf displays an aggressive spike and the North Stars trail 18-13.

The crawl back continues for the team in blue jerseys and this time they get a block from Ellie Sutter and it’s now just a three point deficit.

Redwings take full control to end the first set on top

However, Benet answers back with libero Aniya Warren drawing the ace.

Redwings lead 24-18 with set point coming up and good luck stopping Lynney Tarnow is in the middle. She gets the kill and the Benet wins the set 25-18.

North Stars flip the script in set two

In the second set the North Stars form into a new team. They jump out to a 7-3 lead and do not hold back and neither does Burgdorf who flies through the middle for the kill.

Benet knows how to turn the momentum quickly. Tarnow and Asleson rise for the block to keep them in it.

The North Stars steal a point with an ace from Amber Czerniak to grow the lead to 13-9.

That just fuels the Wings. Keira O’Donnell floats it over but it gets kept alive before the ball goes back over. So Asleson sets up O’Donnell for another opportunity and this time it work for a Redwing kill.

The Redwings get the kills, and the North Stars get the aces as Burgdorf pulls another one from deck as the Stars remain in control of the set.

It’s never over when you are playing Benet. Brooklyne keeps the set alive with another kill and the deficit is down to one.

Benet Academy wins another sectional title

St. Charles North has a chance to force a third set up 26-25 but Benet and specifically O’Donnell do not want a tiebreaker so she spices up her spike and this set is tied at 26.

Match point coming up for Benet leading 27-26 and a potential rally is about to happen but an error goes against St. Charles North and Benet Academy is sectional champions once again. The Redwings take it straight sets and move to the super sectionals where they will face New Trier. One step away from a third consecutive trip to state!

