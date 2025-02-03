Benet Academy and Naperville North compete in the IHSA competitive dance finals

We are at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington for the 2A and 3A IHSA competitive dance state finals with Naperville North and Benet Academy in attendance. Providence Catholic started the festivities by winning the 1A championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet Academy competes in first state dance finals

After missing the cut for the state finals last year, sectional champion Benet Academy passed the 2A preliminary round with a score of 88.18, securing a spot in the top 12 and a trip to the second day of state.

Looking to improve upon last year’s 6th place finish, Burlington Central takes home the 2A third-place state trophy this year, with a score of 92.02 from the Rockets.

Next up Lake Zurich, who also raised the stakes from last year’s competition. In 2024 Lake Zurich placed 4th in the final round. They set themselves up for success this year by jumping two spots up in the standings, ending up in second place for a score of 94.38.

Making their first-ever appearance in the state dance finals, the Redwings of Benet Academy finish their routine in seventh place, with a score of 89.10. A historic season for the Wings.

This year the top performance comes from the Geneva Vikings. After a third-place finish in 2024, Geneva took home the top prize in 2A with a score of 96.86 with big smiles all around for the victors.

Naperville North brings home another state trophy

Keep your dancing shoes on, as we move up to class 3A to wrap up the two-day event.

Looking to flip the script on last year’s performance, where Naperville North placed 10th, the Huskies get kickstarted off on the right foot for 2025. Saving their best for last, the Huskies exceed expectations by placing in the top three at this year’s competition. The Huskies take home the third-place trophy, their first since 2019, with a score of 95.44!

Defending state champion Stevenson is looking to make it back-to-back titles. It’s another strong routine for the Patriots, but with a score of 95.88 Stevenson edges out Naperville North, but finishes as the 3A runner-up.

Lake Park earns the 3A dance state title

Lake Park is once again a top contender this year after placing third in last year’s finals. This time around, it’s the Lancers’ year as Lake Park impresses the judges with a top score of 97.14. That caps off another great season of IHSA competitive dance competition!