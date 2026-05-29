Benet Academy baseball advances to the Regional Championship

We’ve got postseason baseball coming your way from Benet Academy, where the Redwings are set to host the Downers Grove South Mustangs in a 4A regional semifinal matchup. The Mustangs enter the contest on a 10-game win streak. Meanwhile, Benet is hoping to replicate the success of last year’s run to the 3A state championship game. Senior Gio Calandriello gets the start for the home team. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redwings jump ahead

In the first inning, the Mustangs have a man on first after a leadoff walk. Aidan Kanazawa lines out to shortstop Peter Pignatiello, and he throws over to first for the double play—some solid defense from the Redwings to begin the game.

In the bottom half of the inning, Carson Ebeling hits a hard line drive to right field, and that will bring Pignatiello around to score from first. Benet is up 1-0 after the double from Ebeling.

Later in the inning, Quinn Rooney is up with runners on second and third. He hits a grounder to the left side, and it’s off the glove of the third baseman and into left field. Ebeling and Max Glimco score on the error, and the Redwings are up 3-0 after the first inning.

With two outs in the top of the second, the bases are loaded for Nate Thurston after a walk, an error, and a single. The 3-2 pitch comes in a little low, and the Mustangs are on the board after the RBI walk. It’s 3-1 through two innings.

In the top of the third, Kanazawa hits a liner to left field and Jack Garechana comes in with a slide and makes the catch. Another stellar defensive play for the Redwings as they keep their 3-1 lead intact.

To the bottom of the third, Luke Crowder is at the plate with the bases loaded after a pair of walks and a Quinn Rooney single. The pitch comes low and in, and that will bring in Glimco to score from third. Benet is now up 4-1.

Benet Academy advances to regional championship

Into the bottom of the fourth now, Dominik Tomala is up with runners on first and second. Max Glimco gets caught between first and second. Meanwhile, Carson Ebeling, who reached via a single, takes off from third and slides into home safely. Aggressive baserunning gives Benet another run, and it’s 5-1.

Later in the at-bat, Glimco attempts to steal third base, and the throw from the catcher gets away from the third baseman. Glimco breaks for home, and he makes it home safely. The Redwings tack on another; it’s now a 6-1 lead.

In the top of the fifth, Gio Calandriello is still on the mound facing Vincent Junkas. He puts this one on the outside part of the plate, and he gets him looking. The Redwings are now just six outs away from victory. No earned runs through five for Calandriello.

Bottom of the sixth now, Tomala is up with Nathan Cerocke on third after a leadoff walk. Tomala gets a hold of the pitch and sends it over the left-fielder’s head. Cerocke scores, and Tomala cruises into second with a double. Benet is up 7-1 heading into the seventh inning.

After a series of walks from Ben Clevenger, the Mustangs have the bases loaded with two outs in the inning. Justin McClain hits it down the third base line, and it’s into left field. Casey Weirda and Vincent Junkas come around to score, and Downers Grove South is now down 7-5.

Down to their final out, Billy Skweres is up with the tying run on first base. He hits a line drive towards second base, where Jake Ciancanelli makes the grab to end the game. Benet hangs on to win 7-5, advancing to the regional championship against Hinsdale Central on Saturday.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.