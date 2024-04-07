Benet Academy baseball outlasts Naperville North 6-4

The rain didn’t stop Benet Academy baseball and Naperville North this week, as the Huskie home opener got pushed back from Monday to Friday. North sits at 2-2 looking to get over .500 and host the Redwings who are looking to rebound after losing three of their last four games. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet Academy baseball scores three against Naperville North in the first

We start in the top of the first with Benet having the bases loaded. The Redwings can strike first as Huskie pitcher Yash Desai walks Josh Gugora and brings in Ryan Cibulka to put Benet up 1-0.

Next up is Charlie Kane who continues the scoring frenzy for Benet. He grounds it over to first but the play at second isn’t made in time allowing Jeremy DeWilkins to score making it 2-0 Redwings.

Things would continue on the next at-bat. This time Brandon Cerocke makes a sac-fly out to left field that brings in Marc Iozzo to make the score 3-0 Benet in the first.

Matt Sonneshein gets the Huskies on the board with an RBI double

North would put up a challenge. In the bottom of the first Matt Sonneshein bombs it out to left field for a double that brings in Joe Coffey to put the Huskies on the board down 3-1.

On the next at-bat for North, the ball is tipped away on a wild pitch, and batter Scott Walker reaches for first base. It allows Sonneshein to make a break for home and steal it putting North down 3-2.

The Benet defense, however, wouldn’t make things easy for North. Jake Rifenburg gets Desai swinging to give him a strikeout in the bottom of the second. Next man up is Matt Cantrall and he gets caught looking as Rifenburg collects one of his nine strikeouts in the game.

The game would still be 3-2 up until the bottom of the fourth. With the bases loaded Rifenburg throws another wild pitch that bounces back behind home base and allows Charlie LaScala to steal home. The Huskies tie the game up at three.

Benet Academy baseball pulls ahead to beat Naperville North

Benet would retake the lead, up 4-3, and begin to put things away from there. Marc Iozzo hits another sac fly out to left field that brings in Cibulka to make it 5-3 Benet. Then to ice things up, Lucas Lawlers pop up is dropped by the Huskie defense and allows Cerocke to score another run. North would add a run late but it wouldn’t matter as Benet wins 6-4 over Naperville North.