Benet Academy baseball runs over Glenbard South on senior night

The Benet Academy celebrates senior night as the Redwing seniors play a game of catch with their parents and they even throw out the first pitch. Now the Wings take the Glenbard South Raiders who are coming off a loss to Glenbard East that snapped their four game winning streak. Redwings start the game with senior Sam Zagorac throwing one final pitch after having season ending knee surgery. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Raiders crash the party early with their bats

In the first inning, the Raiders attack Darren Waunn early as Tim Ewald pokes one through for a base hit.

Then Joe DeMeo hits a fly out to right field that hangs in the air for a while but it gets down and coming home to score is Andrew Pressley to put the Raiders up 1-0.

The visitors have more to come and despite Gavin Pogorzelski grounding out to second, DeMeo crosses home plate and it’s 3-0 GBS.

Redwings swing away

It’s the Redwings turn for some runs. Liam Zickert grounds a ball to second that is bobbled. Nate Tossos scores to take the goose egg off the board.

Then Bradley commit Jake Perrino shows some excitement to the Missouri Valley with some firepower on the hit into center and two more runs score. A walk later on has Benet leading 4-3 after the first.

The runs keep on coming in the second inning after a Luke Bafia hit that has Tassos scoring again. It’s now 5-3 Wings.

Now Benet steps up on defense. DeMeo flies one out but Ethan Baratta runs and makes a fantastic catch while falling down.

Then pitcher Darren Waunn uses his glove to snag the Anthony Colby liner.

Bats keep on hitting and Zickert continues his attack with another base hit and another run scores with Luke Bafia crossing the plate safely making it 8-3. Then Zickert makes it even more fun gambling on heading to third for a triple.

Benet Academy baseball rule rules Glenbard South

Cole Rosenthal helps out with the offensive explosion that results in the game ending in four innings thanks to the 10 run rule. The Redwings baseball teams wins on senior night 18-3 and looks ready for the post season.

