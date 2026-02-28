Benet Academy boys basketball dominates West Aurora in the regional final

The IHSA boys basketball 4A playoffs continue tonight as the Benet Academy Redwings take on the West Aurora Blackhawks in the regional finals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

West Aurora looks to build off its momentum after a tough semifinal win over Waubonsie Valley. After their regional semifinal win over Romeoville, the Redwings look to continue their push as they defend their state championship.

Right after the opening tip, the Redwings get out to a fast start as Jayden Wright finds Ed Stasys for the slam! Benet sets the tone right off the jump.

West Aurora’s Travis Brown Jr gets things going for the Blackhawks by banking in his shot over the tough Benet defense. Benet leads 4-3.

Later on, Benet’s Jayden Wright gets into the lane before being doubled by the defense. Wright avoids the double team and gets into the paint for the nice layup.

Nearing the end of the quarter, Redwing Colin Stack finds Ryan Walsh, who fakes the pass before taking the open three. Walsh’s three is off the mark as Stasys attacks the glass and gets the putback slam! Benet leads 15-6 at the end of the first.

After a defensive stop, Travis Brown Jr attacks the Redwing defense in transition as the Blackhawk spins past the Benet defender and converts the layup.

Benet’s Jayden Wright catches the inbound pass and connects with Aidan Renicker for the deep three-ball.

Redwings hit their shots to open a commanding lead

Benet Academy continues to light up the scoreboard in the second as Stack passes to Renicker behind the arc for another triple off the bench! The Redwings are out in front with a 26-8 lead.

Late in the second, West Aurora needs a spark on offense. Travis Brown Jr gives it to Jordan Weeks in the post. The Blackhawk spins away from the Benet defense and lays it in while drawing the foul.

Redwing Jayden Wright attacks the basket before passing to Ethan MacDermot for three, but MacDermot cannot convert. West Aurora’s Orlando Edwards secures the rebound but is immediately stolen by Wright, who lays it in. At halftime, Benet leads 36-12.

Into the third as the Redwings keep their foot on the gas as Ethan Mac Dermot gets into the lane and floats it in over the defense for two more.

Later in the quarter, Benet’s Mac Dermot finds Perry Tchiegne (Shen-yah) but can’t get the layup to fall. Colin Stack secures the rebound and taps it in while drawing the foul.

The Redwings continue to stay aggressive as Senior Grant Bergmann passes to Renicker, who knocks down yet another three-pointer. Going into the fourth, Benet leads 58-19.

Benet adds another boys basketball regional to the trophy case

Benet’s Tyler Cibulka attacks the West Aurora defense and finishes the tough layup and draws the foul. The Redwings continue to roll and win the regional championship over West Aurora, 67-25. Benet improves to 32-1 on the year and will face the number thirteen seed, Yorkville, in the sectional semifinals on Tuesday night.

