Benet Academy boys basketball earns third straight regional championship over Bartlett

Benet Academy boys basketball cruises for the victory over Bartlett to secure a third straight regional plaque.

Addison Trail hosting a regional final matchup between Bartlett and the number one ranked team in class 4A, the 30-1 Benet Academy Redwings. The Hawks defeated Batavia to advance to the final while Benet Academy boys basketball crushed Addison Trail by 43 points.

Benet starts rolling from the opening tip

In the opening minutes of the game, Dartmouth commit Niko Abusara sets the tone for the Redwings with a drive for a slam dunk finish for a 2-0 lead.

Later in the quarter, Brayden Fagbemi gets the steal and darts through the open court before finding Sam Driscoll for the layup. Benet already up 6-0.

Next possession, Fagbemi again gets into the paint and hits Brady Kunka with a bounce pass for two more.

The Redwings moving the ball well and attacking the glass. Parker Sulaver gets up for the rebound and putback as Benet surges to a 10-0 lead to start the game.

Bartlett finding it’s footing near the end of the quarter, Nathan Scearce buries the three pointer as the Hawks now trail 10-6.

Redwings continue to execute

Into the second quarter, now Benet gets things going from beyond the arc. Brady Kunka fires from way downtown and drains it. The senior with 20 points as Benet takes a 14-point lead.

The Redwings continue to attack the glass, this time Niko Abusara gets the putback as Benet continues to pull away.

Bartlett trying to stay in the game. Keegan Kunzer hits the open three on the Ravi Banipal assist to keep his team within ten.

Final seconds of the half, Abusara drives and kicks to Brady Kunka who sinks another three to beat the first half buzzer. Benet takes a 33-18 lead into halftime.

Benet dominates second half to secure regional championship

First possession of the second half, Kunka pulls down another offensive rebound for the Wings. Brayden Fagbemi gets a wide open look from beyond the arc and buries it to double up the Hawks.

Later in the third, Benet on the break as Abusara pump fakes and finds Kunka down low for the layup and the foul. Redwings take a 50-23 advantage.

This highlight ends as it began with a Niko Abusara driving dunk past the defense. The Redwings roll to the regional title for a third straight season with a victory over Bartlett. Benet will face Lake Park in the sectional semifinal.

