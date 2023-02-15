Benet Academy boys basketball mounts comeback against Joliet Catholic on senior night

It’s senior night at Benet Academy as the Redwings host the Hilltoppers of Joliet Catholic in their regular season finale as the Redwings look to finish undefeated in conference play. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Highly contested first quarter between the Redwings and Hilltoppers

We start with senior Ethan Barrata, who gets the rock and hits nothing but the net from behind the arc.

Hilltoppers Tyler Surin answers right back as he drains the three-pointer from the corner.

Anthony Birsa is causing Benet defensive problems in the paint as he gets the basket and the foul.

Another senior gets involved for Benet as Brady Kunka drives and pulls up, knocking down the midrange jumper. Benet lead Joliet Catholic 20-17 after the first quarter.

Joliet Catholic go on a tear in the second quarter

The Hilltoppers refused to roll over. James Pilapil pushes the floor finding Surin, who finishes through contact to get the foul and the basket.

Birsa, again using his size to dominate in the paint, steals the ball off Brayden Fagbemi and scores an easy layup. Hilltoppers lead the Redwings at the half 22-27.

Benet Academy looking to score coming out of halftime

Redwings start the third quarter off fast, Nikola Abusara dishes it inside to Fagbemi, and he finishes at the rim.

The Hilltoppers won’t go away as Surin kicks it out to Drew Wills, who knocks down the corner three.

The game continues to go back and forth. Abusara snags the rebound and finds Sam Driscoll on the fast break.

Redwings take back the momentum here as a scramble on the floor falls in favor of Benet, as Fagbemi finds Driscoll, who alley-oops it to Abusara for the dunk. However, the Hilltoppers hang on to a 43-40 lead heading into the 4th quarter.

Redwings complete the comeback over the Hilltoppers

Benet comes storming back to take the lead. Here Fagbemi crosses up a Hilltoppers defender and finds Driscoll cutting in to finish the layup for the and 1.

The Redwings put the game to bed. Kunka’s cross-court pass finds Andy Nash, who buries the three-pointer to shut the door on the Hilltoppers.

Benet Academy come from behind to win on senior night 64-58.

