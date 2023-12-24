Benet Academy boys basketball storms back to top Naperville North in overtime

Santa Claus delivered us an early gift with two strong teams facing off on the hardwood. Benet Academy and Naperville North boys basketball take the court for an exciting and holly jolly non-conference matchup, which is a battle of two teams with a combined record of 17-4. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Huskies are up 3-0 thanks to a Bryce Welch three and then there is Luke Williams who also tacks another triple from near the wing to make it 6-0.

You get a three, everyone gets a three

Williams stays hot in the first. Max Steele finds the senior who shoots for three and bingo. It’s 12-3 Naperville North.

We mentioned Bryce Welch hit the first three but we have to show him sinking one anyway as he makes things look too easy. The Huskies are stunning one of the state’s top ranked teams with a lead of 18-5 after shooting six of seven from three.

Redwings get a spark in the second

We shed some light on the visitors in the second quarter. After a couple of passes, the big man Colin Stack slams one in the face of Grant Montanari to get a spark going for the Wings.

Benet still trails by double digits but not for long because Blake Fagbemi knocks down the trifecta and the deficit is down to 23-15.

However before the half Williams drives into the lane and gets the tough shot to go before the buzzer. It’s 25-15 Huskies at the break.

Points were hard to come by in the third but sophomore Gabe Sularski comes to the rescue by flying in and gets the put back to fall and the Redwings is once again down single digits.

Later on, Fagbemi finds Sularski, who dribbles, pulls up, and puts it in. Redwings pull ever closer, now trailing 25-23.

They soon tie it up at 25 but the Huskies answer back with Williams who takes a contested shot that kisses the glass and goes in to beat the third quarter buzzer. The Dogs remain in front after three.

Benet is searching for the lead and Jayden Wright is there way behind the line and connects from downtown to give the road team its first lead of the game 28-27.

Trifecta party for the Huskies

The Huskies snag three more to get back front by one and then Williams fakes out his defender, shoots for three and boom goes the dynamite.

Triples keep falling in North’s favor, so here is Max Steele and he gets another one to fall. 36-33 Huskies with over three minutes to play, nine made threes in the game for the Huskies.

Benet is certainly not going to roll over and Sularski steps up once again as he lays one in to pull within a point.

Under a minutes to play on the next Redwing possession Fagbemi finds Sularski who gets fouled. Sularski goes for one for two at the line so we got free basketball coming up all tied at 36.

In the extra time Sularski finishes the possession with a beautiful reverse lay-in to put Benet back in front 38-36.

Williams is doing all he can to keep North in it as he hits two of his twenty-two points and it’s a one-point game.

Benet Academy basketball sneaks away

With time ticking down the Redwings play the game of keep away and Colin Stack is all alone to throw down another jam to make it 44-41 in the final seconds.

Naperville North still has some time and it’s Williams who tries to force another OT with a three, but this one is off the mark. Benet Academy escapes Huskie land with a thrilling 44-41 overtime win as the Redwings head home for the Holiday’s on a high note.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!