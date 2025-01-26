Benet Academy boys basketball takes down Rich Township in When Sides Collide shootout

Benet Academy takes the court in the annual When Sides Collide shootout, which features some of the top talent in Illinois. The Redwings come in with a 20-4 record but have lost two of three to St. Patrick and Bolingbrook following tough battles. Benet takes on Rich Township boys basketball, who holds an 11-game winning streak while sitting at 14-5. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redwings hit the gas with Blake Fagbemi pulling the spin move and lays it in for a 4-3 lead.

The defense tightens up in the paint as big man Colin Stack shows an aggressive block on Nyshawn Turner.

Redwings start the game with a statement

Benet the other and Daniel Pauliukonis attacks the paint and uses the glass. An 11-0 run puts the Redwings in front 11-3 midway through the first.

The Raptors work the ball around with Jamson Coulter, who then dishes to Jayden Williams and hits a much needed shot to get Rich Township back in it as they trail 17-9 after one.

Williams takes another three that doesn’t fall but there’s Al Brooks with the board, put back, and the foul. The Raptors trail 17-11 after the play by Brooks.

Benet gets their big man Colin Stack involved, but he wants to shoot for three and hits it. Who says the big man can’t show of his range?

Rich Township will not go away because Williams has the ball and connects for a triple, and we have a three-point game halfway through the second.

Later on, the Redwings continues to be aggressive, Jayden Wright makes it easy with another three, and they hold a 33-22 lead.

Raptors cut into the deficit before the break

As for the Raptors Williams drives and scores to cap off a 12-4 run to close out the first half, but Benet stays in front at 38-34. The Redwings miss eight free throws in the half to keep Rich Township within striking distance.

The Wings’ game plan remains aggressive in the second half, and Michael Doyle fights through contact and gets the shot to fall.

The Raptors keep up the fast pace. Al Brooks is open at the top of the key and swishes it home. The Raptors are still in it down 47-41 as Brooks leads the charge with 14 points.

Three after three for Benet down the stretch

However, Benet takes advantage of every second chance on this night. Edvardas Stasys gets the Fagbemi miss and finds Wright who fires the three and bingo. Wright Place, Wright time.

It’s raining threes, and here’s Pauliukonis taking one and kaboom. Benet is back up double digits 55-44.

The Redwings keep running it up, and Fagbemi runs up his big night with two of his 21 points in the game. The Redwings cruise to a big 73-56 over Rich Township.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!