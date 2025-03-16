Benet Academy boys basketball wins first state championship in 55-54 thriller over Warren

The final game of the IHSA basketball season finds Benet Academy taking on Warren in the 4A boys state championship. Both teams are at the State Farm Center in Champaign in search of their first ever state title with the Redwings back in the finals for a fourth time under Hall of Fame head coach Gene Heidkamp after a win over Evanston in the semis on Friday night. The Blue Devils are in the championship game for the first time since 2011 and are led by sensational sophomore Jaxson Davis, who scored 27 points in a semifinal victory over Rich Township. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet uses the three ball to gain the early edge

It’s the Blue Devils with a 6-3 lead in the first quarter until Blake Fagbemi dishes out to big man Colin Stack who lasers in the three point basket to tie the game.

10-8 Benet later in the first when Blue Devils get their man Jaxson Davis going who is looking to pass at first, but instead he takes the three himself and it’s good.

13-11 Wings as we near end of the first. Daniel Pauliukonis gets the Fagbemi pass and connects on the trifecta to beat the buzzer. Benet holds a 16-11 lead after one thanks to sharp shooting from beyond the arc.

A low scoring second quarter goes back and forth

In the second quarter Warren gets a favor from Owen Squires who drops in a corner three to keep the Blue Devils within striking distance.

Both teams make the best of a low scoring second quarter as Stack gets the rebound and putback to make the possession count. The halftime score is 24-23 in favor of the Redwings.

Benet gets off to a hot start in the second half. After multiple rebounds below the rim, Pauliukonis gets the basket to drop with a foul.

Then Jayden Wright jumps in on the action. Teammate Mac Doyle finds him, puts on the moves, and takes a wild mid range shot that falls. 15 points in the game for Wright as Benet opens the third quarter scoring on a 12-4 run to open a 36-27 lead.

The Blue Devils get a boost from the bench

Just when it seems like the Wings are ready to fly away, Warren gets a big time three pointer from senior Javerion Banks. The Blue Devils tack on another to trail 38-34 going into the final quarter of the season.

The Blue Devils get a turnover and Davis throws the baseball pass to Banks who is all alone and lays it in. 22 points in the game for Banks who leads all scorers.

Benet responds to the swing with Blake Fagbemi once again making a big play. The senior attacks the paint by spinning away from the whole defense and puts in the deuce to make it 47-41 with less than six minutes remaining.

Later on Pauliukonis drives through the zone and the Southern Illinois commit drops in two of his team high 17 points. Benet leads 54-47 with under two minutes to go in the game.

Benet looks to hang on in a wild finish

However, it’s not over for Warren with Jaxson Davis on the court because he puts up a three and it’s good plus a foul. What a shot by Davis and Warren trails 54-52 with over 50 seconds left. 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Davis on the night.

Now Benet leads 55-54 as they try to milk the clock with under 30 seconds left. Fagbemi breaks loose and drives to the paint, looking to feed Colin Stack, but Andrew Watson stands in and draws the charge. It’s Warren ball as the Blue Devils have a chance to take the lead.

Less than ten seconds left as Warren inbounds under the hoop with Braylon Walker finding Davis, but he slips while being closely guarded by Mac Doyle. He recovers the ball as head coach Zack Ryan gets the timeout to keep possession, but only three tenths of a second remain on the clock.

Last chance for the Blue Devils. 6’7 forward Edvardas Stasys enters to guard the inbounds pass for Benet and deflects it, allowing time to run out! After coming up just short in 2014, 2016 and 2023, it’s the Benet Academy Redwings capturing their first ever boys basketball state championship after a 55-54 win over Warren. The Redwings end their season with a final record of 33-5, finishing at the top of the mountain in class 4A.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!