Benet Academy boys lacrosse dominates Naperville Central in 15-3 win

Benet Academy boys lacrosse puts up 11 goals in the first quarter to cruise to an impressive victory over Naperville Central.

Still seeking its first home victory of the season, Naperville Central welcomes Benet Academy boys lacrosse to its home turf for another non-conference matchup. Last year, the Redwings walked away with a 22-6 road win over the Redhawks.

Benet Academy off to a hot start

Just seconds into the action, Matthew Crerand finds Erik Lorenzl approaching from behind the net and he scores just 14 seconds into the action.

A minute later, Lorenzl attacks from behind the goalie, connects with Grant Randolph on the cut and he finishes the job for his second goal of the game. Benet is up 3-0.

Later on, this is Lorenzl playmaking yet again. This time, he passes to Tierney Thomas and he’s able to keep the hot streak going. That extends the Redwing lead to 5-0.

Redwings on a roll

Benet in possession again, Tommy Bartenhagen is cut off by the Redhawk defenders, but he tosses it over to Lorenzl and he sends into the back of the net again. That’s the third of his five goals in the game.

Matthew Crerand spins away from the defender and slings it right by the goalie. Benet scores 11 goals in the first and cruises to an impressive 15-3 win.

