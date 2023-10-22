Benet Academy boys soccer brings home the regional title after victory over Nazareth

Nazareth Academy hosts Benet Academy for the 2A boys soccer regional championship. The Redwings knocked off Hinsdale South in the semifinals while the Roadrunners defeated St. Francis to set up the clash between ESCC rivals. Benet won this matchup 5-0 back in September. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redwings get out to a hot start

Early in the game Benet is on the attack as Sam Trunnell sends a pass to the middle. Brendan Bergnach flies in and gets a foot on the ball but it floats too high over the cross bar and the game remains scoreless.

A few minutes later, Redwing sophomore Jason Riedl has some space before lofting a ball towards the net. He lets the wind take over as the ball finds the top shelf of the net for the goal. Benet takes the early 1-0 lead.

Nazareth looks for the equalizer off a corner kick. Jack Kuelthau deflects the ball, but it bounces right to Jacob Sanchez. His shot is wide to the left as Benet maintains the one goal advantage.

Still in the first half a high centering pass heads towards Benet senior Nick Roe. The midfielder goes for the header, but it stays just wide.

Later in the half, after a Roadrunner penalty inside the box, Nick Roe lines up for a penalty kick. The captain delivers keeping the ball low and slots it into the corner to give the Redwings a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Benet holds off the Roadrunner attack in the second half

In the second half, Sergio Polanco finds Sean Boyle with the pass. The junior dribbles in and fires, but the attempt is saved by Nazareth keeper Krister Bent.

Nazareth looking to get on the board, Arigael Hernandez with a free kick as he finds Colin Schaeffer for the header attempt. Drew Connell hustles over and the ball deflects off the post and out of bounds.

Time winding down, Benet with a corner from Matt Benka. The ball bounces around the defense and heads towards the net. Krister Bent tries to make the diving save at the same time a Roadrunner defender tries to clear the ball, and it ends up as an own goal. It was that kind of day for Benet Academy as the Redwings take home the Nazareth boys soccer regional championship by a 3-0 score. Belvidere North awaits in the sectional semifinal.