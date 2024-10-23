Benet Academy boys soccer rolls past St. Francis 6-1 in regional semifinals

Benet Academy begins its postseason journey as a number two seed in class 2A with a regional semifinal matchup against St. Francis boys soccer at Timothy Christian in Elmhurst. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redwings’ offense flies high early with three first half goals

In the opening ten minutes, the Benet offense is putting pressure on the Spartans. Sergio Polanco taps a pass to Jack Wesley who lines a shot that bounces high off the crossbar. Danny Sterba tracks down the loose ball and redirects it into the net for the goal to put the Wings up 1-0.

A couple of minutes later, Benet has another great chance on a free kick just outside the box from Wesley. Goalie Carter Clark makes the diving save to keep the lead at 1-0.

The Redwings making another run to the net. Polanco maneuvers around the goalie and sends a shot toward the net, but St. Francis defender Jonathan Yarusso clears the ball out of bounds.

Benet keeps possession through most of the first half. Brendan Bergnach enters the box and centers a pass to Wesley who gets the goal to put the Redwings in front 2-0.

Just before halftime, Polanco launches a corner kick to the middle. Jack Kuelthau gets a head on the ball which finds Teddy Nawrocki who fires in the goal. Benet takes a 3-0 lead into the halftime break.

Benet keeps the goals coming and defeats St. Francis Soccer

In the opening minutes of the second half, Polanco with a nice touch pass to Bergnach who rips a shot into the left corner and finds the net. The Redwings rolling with a 4-0 lead.

But St. Francis finally gets a chance later in the half. Brady Hamman with a pass ahead to Nicolas Tisljar who wins the race to the ball. He heads towards the net and his shot deflects off the goalie and in to put the Spartans on the board.

Benet looks to get that score back as Will Khazen takes the ball down the left sideline and centers a pass to Bergnach who scores his second goal as the shot gets into the net. The Redwings take a 5-1 lead.

The final goal of the night comes from Redwing sophomore Mark Ndrio who slots one into the right corner of the net. Benet starts the playoffs on the right foot with a 6-1 victory over St. Francis. The Redwings will face Timothy Christian in the regional championship on Friday night.

