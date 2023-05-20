Benet Academy boys tennis serves up a sectional championship

It’s day two of the Benet Academy boys tennis sectional. Everybody that made it to day two automatically qualifies for the state tournament next week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Patrick Burke falls short in the singles championship

We jump into the action with the singles championship as Benet’s Patrick Burke faces off against Marmion Academy’s Benedict Graft as Graft can’t return the ball giving Burke the point.

Responding with a point of his own is Benedict Graft who’s shot stays fair.

Set point for Graft now as the two go back and forth in this rally. Graft eventually finds the open court giving him the 6-2 set one win.

Jumping into the second set now as Patrick Burke hits a shot behind Graft giving the Redwing the point.

Match point now for Benedict Graft as Burke meets the ball at the net but he can’t return. Benedict Graft wins the second set 6-1 and the singles bracket of the sectional.

Bobofchak and Davis wins the doubles championship for Benet

Moving down the court to the doubles championship between Benet’s Zach Bobofchak and Hugh Davis taking on Aurora Central Catholic’s Elijah and Adam Hartford as the brothers start off with a point.

Coming right back with a point of their own is Hugh Davis as the Central duo can’t return the serve.

A couple of games later and it’s Davis serving again causing more problems for the Hartford brothers. The Redwing duo wins the first set 7-6.

Second set now and once again the Benet serving is on point as Zach Bobofchak picks up a point.

The score is now 5-0 in favor of the Benet duo but Adam Hartford puts a stop to that meeting the ball at the net for the point.

Match and set point now for Benet as both teams go back and forth on this rally. Eventually Hugh Davis meets the ball at the net finding the outside corner for the match winning point.

The Redwing duo of Zach Bobofchak and Hugh Davis wins the doubles portion of the sectional. Benet Academy also wins the team portion of the sectional with 26 points.

View the entire doubles bracket and the single brackets.