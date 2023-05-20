Benet Academy boys track and field has a strong showing at Glenbard South 2A sectional

Benet Academy boys track and field impresses in the Glenbard South 2A sectional where the Redwings qualify for state. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet Academy boys track and field, champions of the ESCC led by head coach Brian Quick, looks for another strong showing at the Glenbard South 2A sectional by sending another strong contingent to the State meet.

Aidan Dentice dominates the throwing competitions

In the field events, Benet Academy gets off to a great start, especially in the throws. Redwing senior Aidan Dentice launches a discus toss of 42.48 meters. That is good for first place in the meet and sends Dentice to State along with runner up Nolan Daly from Nazareth.

In the shot put, Dentice makes it a sweep in the throwing events with a heave of 13.98 meters to finish in first. Teammate Tim Diamond does not make the State cut, but does set a new PR with a throw of 11.73 meters to finish in 7th place.

Benet Academy continues success onto the track

Onto the track with the 32oo meters that enters the midway point. Nathanial McKillop is leading the pack ahead of Jaden Frederick from Glenbard South and Finn Richards and Aidan Hulett from Benet Academy.

Down the home stretch, the runners still have enough in the tank to turn on the jets. Richards surges past Frederick in the final 50 meters to finish in second. McKillop is the sectional champion while Frederick and Hulett who crosses the line in fourth each make the State qualifying cut as well.

The 110 meter hurdles are next. This race is tight throughout. Benet Academy with a pair of top four finishers. Owen Takahashi ends up in fourth place while Will Yacullo ends up in third place with a new PR. Harper Bryan from Glenbard South is the winner with Matt Hyland from St. Laurence in second place.

After Cameron Williams from Glenbard South wins the 100 meters, we take two laps around the track with the 800. Freshman Tim Jochum from Glenbard South leads teammate Ryan Chung and Griffin Schneid from Benet down the home stretch. Jochum takes the win at 1:58.49 while Schneid slips into second place in the final moments. Chung does make the State time in third place.

Cutting the length in half with the 400 meters later in the meet. Owen Takahashi leading most of the way. Fenwick freshman Matt Simon hot on his heels and with the last lean at the line, Simon takes the win by five tenths of a second. Takahashi is going to State as well in second place.

Glenbard South piles up the points

Fenwick showing well in the distance races, leading the 1600 late in the meet with Grayden Hill and Dean O’Bryan out in front. Jaden Frederick and Caleb Walter from Glenbard South are next with Finn Richards rounding out the top five. Another Redwing, Charlie Phelan is not far behind in sixth place.

At the end of the race, Hill is able to hold on for the win. Finn Richards with a great final lap to pull into second place, making it to State in another event. O’Bryan and Frederick also earn State spots while Phelan ends up in sixth.

The final race of the night is the 4X400 relay. Glenbard South way in front in the team standings but teams are still hoping to send a final relay team down to Eastern Illinois. Owen Takahashi makes the first handoff to Michael Baker to start things off for Benet. Baker then gives way to Jacob Molloy who keeps the Redwings in the top three, just behind Glenbard South and Westinghouse. Leavell Windfield Jr is able to hold off the pack to earn the win for Westinghouse. Griffin Schneid with a fantastic final lap for Benet to make the late move into second place ahead of Tim Jochum of Glenbard South. A great way to end the meet as the Redwings celebrate another State qualification and a second place team finish in the sectional. The host Raiders of Glenbard South win the sectional while Fenwick finishes in third and St. Laurence takes fourth.

