Benet Academy boys volleyball knocks off Oswego to win the regional championship

The number five seed Oswego Panthers host the three-seeded Benet Academy Redwings for the regional championship of the IHSA boys volleyball playoffs. Benet is in search of its first regional title since 2018 after a win over Oswego East in the regional semis. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

A back and forth battle in the early going

The Redwings strike first as Aris Maurukas scores his first kill of the night to gain a 1-0 lead.

Oswego would respond as this game is tied after a big kill by Peter Barnes to even the game 4-4.

The Redwings would continue their attack as Matthew Swiatkowski gets up for his kill off the Jacob Olejnik assist to give them a 5-4 lead.

The game continues to be close in the early going as Jian Bacerdo scores his first point of the night for the Panthers.

Later in the set, George Victory scores one for the Panthers as his kill deflects off the Benet defense. The game is deadlocked at 9-9.

Jian Bacerdo continues the hot streak and he get his second kill. The Panthers trail 12-11.

The Redwings respond as Reed Hefley and Shane Walsh provided a mean block to deny the Panthers a score.

A few plays later, Hefley gets up once again for the stuff at the net. The Redwings begin to pull away.

George Victory scores again with another kill to try to bring his team back into the game.

The Redwings power their way to a first set win

Nearing set point, Benet scrambles to keep the ball alive with some nice saves from Maurukas and Vincent Cabay. Cabay gets back on his feet and powers a kill through the Panther defense for the point.

Up 24-20, Maurukas slams home an ace as the Panthers are unable to make a return. Benet wins the first set 25-20.

As we move into the second set, Panthers hitter Will Mundsinger would make his first kill to tie the game a 1-1.

Benet would respond as Maruakas adds a kill off a Hefley assist to extend his team’s lead to four as Benet leads 11-7.

Reed Hefley continues his block party as Benet expands the lead to 14-8.

Benet Academy pulls away to win the regional championship

Things begin to unravel for the Panthers as Ryan Pecak sets up Vince Cabay who finds the open floor as the Redwings now lead 17-10.

The Redwings eventually close out the game as Oswego goes for the kill to stay alive. Olejnik and Walsh get up for the Block as Benet wins the second set 25-14 over Oswego. The Redwings take home their first regional plaque since 2018 as they advance to the sectional semifinals to face Plainfield South on Saturday.