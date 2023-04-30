Benet Academy boys volleyball slips past Metea Valley in a three-set thriller

Benet Academy boys volleyball squeaks past Metea Valley in an epic three-set match including a wild second set. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Metea Valley boys volleyball heads to Benet Academy for an exciting non-conference matchup. The Mustangs are coming off a tough three-set loss to Neuqua Valley while the Redwings have been playing well over the last month.

Benet Academy takes a back and forth opening set

Metea Valley serving early in the first set. The Redwings send a free ball back over and that allows the Mustangs to set up Kyle Petrusch for the kill and the early advantage.

Benet trailing later in the set but senior Samuel Panatera helps the cause with a perfectly placed ace that lands in bounds near the back line.

Redwings now up by one, Reed Hefley serving for Benet. They get a block at the net, which allows Hefley to get in position to set up Marty Radgowski for the kill and a 15-13 lead.

Benet building a first set lead and serving once again. However, this time Metea has the defense ready as Shashank Kesavamatham sets the ball up high for Bartosz Chmielewski who slams down the ferocious kill.

Mustangs trying to battle all the way back as we see some quick reactions here. Kyle Petrusch hits the deck to get the ball back over but Joey Schamber is ready for the kill in the middle that deflects out of play. Benet Academy wins 25-20 to take set one.

Metea Valley evens things up after an electric second set

Early in the second set, the Redwings look to keep the momentum rolling and this is a great start. A good set from Reed Hefley as Aris Maurukas hammers the kill home.

The Mustangs battling back once again, Jacob Olejnik dives to keep the ball up for Radgowski to send the free ball back over. That allows Metea to get Robert Stewart involved for a big time kill for the point.

Benet looks to expand the lead and try to put the Mustangs away. Metea with a couple of opportunities for kills, but Benet is ready. The second attempt dug out by Ryan Mitra. Thomas Galbraith then gets the kill through the block attempt as the Redwings lead 19-14.

Metea Valley is not ready to go quietly. Chmielewski with the serve, Aris Maurukas goes to push the ball over, but Ryan Dasilva makes a great play to get up for the block. The Mustangs battle back to tie things up at 23-23.

Christian Tai now serving for Metea on set point up 28-27. Thomas Galbraith goes for the kill. Chmielewski is there for the block as the ball appears to deflect back off of Galbraith, however the point goes to Benet, which ties things back up at 28.

Robert Stewart decides to take out his frustration on the volleyball itself as he takes the set from Kesavamatham and hammers a kill into the crust of the earth. That fires up the black and gold bench. Even All-American Kira Hutson watching from the bench is in shock, while assistant coaches are falling off chairs and the JV and freshman teams celebrate the point.

The Mustangs bring in Anthony Kam to act as the serving specialist and the junior does the job with an ace in the back corner. Metea Valley wins the marathon set 32-30 to force the tie-breaker.

The third set goes down to the wire as the Redwings hang on for the win

Mustangs still feeling good at the start of set number three. Shashank Kesavamatham with another ace to put Metea in front early on.

Mustangs still serving, Benet counters with a set from Jacob Olejnik to the towering rightside hitter, Dominic Krzeczkowski who shows that he can deliver overpowering kills as well. Redwings back in front.

Krzeczkowski now at the serving line, but once again Metea is ready with a counterpunch as Shriyans Battula gets up for this kill that finds the floor. We are tied once again 23-23 in another nail-biting set.

Anthony Kam back in to serve. Benet sets up Marty Radgowski for the kill but Kam is there for the dig. Metea sends a free ball over and it’s Krzeczkowski who slams home another big kill. At long last, the Redwings hang on in set three by a 26-24 tally for the victory in this thrilling matchup.

