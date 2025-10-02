Benet Academy claims fourth straight girls golf regional title

The geese are out in full force at Bloomingdale Golf Club as they watch over the 2A girls golf regional hosted by Glenbard West. Naperville North and three-time defending regional champs Benet Academy hit the links against nine other teams looking to secure their sectional spot. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redwings get off to a strong start

Maddie Maldonado gets it going for Benet on the third green as she places her shot from the fairway right into putting position.

Mia Kuruvilla from Naperville North makes the most of her approach on the hole with a chip that sets her up near the cup.

Over to hole six, where Benet’s Lauren Gauss continues her strong start to her freshman campaign with success on the green. Despite the early stop, Gauss takes the par.

Another freshman who takes the extra step is Ally Andrews from Naperville North. Her round of 92 is good enough to earn her a spot in sectionals as an individual.

Wheaton Warrenville South golfs with the North and Benet group. Here, Caroline Schulz launches a rocket on the hole nine par three that lands in her favor and settles for par.

Back to Gauss, who also launches a laser to the landing zone, which allows her an opportunity to birdie. Gauss gets it done to go one under.

Redwing teammate Kate Lewis joins the party by sinking a birdie for herself. That’s one way to flap those wings.

Reina Maceren does not hit a birdie, but she will gladly take the par as Benet moves to the top of the team standings as the day progresses.

Over to hole 13, where Brook Calabrese from Wheaton South recovers with a par after fighting an uphill battle.

Kuruvilla is another individual qualifier for the Huskies, shooting a 91 to help punch her ticket as she displays multiple strong tee shots.

Addyson Ciganek shoots a 33 on the back nine to climb the standings

Naperville North senior Addyson Ciganek is off to a slow start, but she gets herself together with a chip that lines up a chance at par. She locks it in to stay even.

On the final green, Maceren caps off her day with a par and delivers the second-lowest score for the Redwings with a 76.

That lowest score for Benet comes from Gauss who pars her final hole, and shoots a round of 75, to put her in contention for the individual regional title.

Rookie vs veteran for the individual regional medal

However, Ciganek goes on a tear in the back nine. She ends her round with a birdie that results in a playoff between Ciganek and Gauss for the individual title.

On the 10th green, Ciganek has a chance to win it early with a birdie but misses it. She hits the par, but that leaves the door open for Gauss who can keep the playoff going with a par for herself. Gauss steps up with ice in her veins and the par is good as the pair moves on to hole 11.

Both Ciganek and Gauss are in bogey mode, but Gauss can put the pressure on Ciganek with the first attempt. Her putt misses the cup, and Ciganek gets another chance to win it. This time, Ciganek puts it into the bottom of the cup, and she is the regional individual champion after a round of 75, advancing to sectionals with two of her teammates.

Benet Academy wins fourth straight girls golf regional

But Gauss’ efforts are not for naught as it’s Benet Academy taking home its fourth straight regional championship ahead of Wheaton Warrenville South and St. Francis, who tied Naperville North for third, but won on the fifth card tiebreaker. Elizabeth Hornicak and Hannah Grivetti each tally an 86 to lead the Spartans. Kate Lewis comes up big for Benet as well with an 81.

