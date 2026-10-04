Benet Academy flag football dominates in 61-0 regional quarterfinal win

October is upon us, and so is the postseason for girls flag football. It’s a very rainy evening at Hinsdale Central for the regional quarterfinal, where the 9th-seeded Benet Academy takes on the 24th-seeded Chicago Noble Mansueto.

The Leopards enter the postseason with a 3-4 record, while the Redwings are looking to continue their string of success into the playoffs after winning 9 games in a row! Despite the heavy rain, Benet goes on to roll over Mansueto for a 61-0 victory to make it 10 wins in a row for the Wings! This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Mersinger gets the Benet offense rolling early

On the first play of the game, the Redwings get started early. Ava Mersinger decides to run the ball, and it’s good for a first down.

Still on the offense, Benet continues to ease their way into the red zone. Taylor DeCoste makes a steady run to the 5-yard line before she’s stopped by Mansueto’s Sara Angeles-Lara.

Benet strikes the ice off the scoreboard first. Ava Mersinger easily finds her way into the end zone for a Redwings touchdown! They go for 2 on the extra point, and an impressive catch by receiver Brooke Petty puts the red and white up 8-0 after the opening drive.

After a few fumbles and a quick turnover on downs by the Leopards, Benet gains control again. It’s 2nd and 5.

Even a torrential downpour cannot stop the Redwings offense. QB Mersinger does a quick handoff to teammate Taylor DeCoste, and she weaves her way through to get the Redwings another touchdown. Although they miss the 2-point conversion, the scoreboard still reads 14-0, Benet.

It’s third and six for the Leopards, and QB Kenya De Luna sets up for the handoff, but the Leopards are quickly stopped in their tracks by a suffocating Benet defense.

The Redwing defense makes its presence felt

After a change of possession following a punt by the Leopards, Benet is on the offensive trail again with time winding down in the first. Ava Mersinger sets her sights for receiver Kelsey O’Hare. The pass to O’Hare is complete, and Benet is all smiles. Mersinger seals the deal on the following play and crosses the goal line for a three-score lead.

The Leopards have another chance to get something going offensively. Kenya De Luna throws a Hail Mary to Fatima Sierra Sanchez, but Benet’s Madison Hetue breaks it up, as the rainy weather continues to be a factor. At the end of the first, Benet is in charge, with a score of 28-0

Now in the 2nd quarter, Benet’s defense powers up. Kenya De Luna throws the ball, but it’s intercepted by Redwing Madison Hetue! Hetue goes all the way for the touchdown! Teammate Ava Mersinger follows suit and scores another TD shortly thereafter Hetue’s score as the lead continues to grow.

Chicago Noble needs to get something going offensively. It’s 2nd and 13, Kenya De Luna sends a lifeline to one of her receivers, but Benet’s Eve Sterbenz gets a hand on it to get the stop. Noble will end up punting again as Kenya De Luna runs the ball for only a short gain on third down.

A dominant first half for Benet

On the next possession, Benet’s offense remains unstoppable. On the 9-yard line, Ava Mersinger lobs the ball to Alice Doyle, who easily finds the end zone for another touchdown as the rout continues.

Still in the 2nd quarter, the Leopards have another chance. Kenya De Luna tries to pass to teammate Melissa Uribe-Castaneda, but Benet’s Kasey Glynn is in the right place at the right time, gets the interception, and takes it in for a pick-six. The score is 47-0 at the break, in the Redwings’ favor.

Later in the third, Chicago Noble is back on offense; the Leopards try for the fourth-down conversion, Kenya De Luna rockets the ball to Sophia Rodriguez, who goes on the run for a big gain and the first down! Despite the stroke of luck, Mansueto ends up punting the ball on fourth down. Benet gets an additional punt return touchdown from Emma Talbott, who works her way through the defense, making it 54-0 at the end of the third quarter.

Redwings romp into the regional semis

The fourth quarter is underway, and neither the rain nor the Redwing offense is letting up. At the forty-five-yard line, Kelsey O’Hare sets up Alice Doyle for success with a great pass. Doyle runs in for the Redwings final touchdown of the game.

Benet picks up the victory by a score of 61-0. The Redwings move on to the regional semifinals and will face the 8th seed Downers Grove South on Monday at 7 pm!

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