Benet Academy football falls to St. Laurence on senior night

It’s Senior Night for the Benet Academy football team as the 3-3 Redwings try to carry the momentum from their road victory at De La Salle last week. Their opponent, St. Laurence, is 4-1 on the season and with a victory tonight, the Vikings can win five games for the first time since 2019. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

St. Lawerence open the game with the lead

Following a solid rushing attack on the opening drive of the game, Colin Bagley is in for the Field goal and he sends it right between the uprights. The Vikings strike first with the 35-yard boot, as it’s 3-0 with 4:45 left in the first quarter.

After a Benet 3 and out, the Vikings marched down the field and find themselves on the goal line. They give it to Aaron Ball who walks into the endzone with ease. St. Laurence extends the lead 10-0 with 7:25 to go in the second.

Benet is back in possession. Ryan Kubacki Jr. looks to his left, then fires a screen pass to Luke Wildes. He benefits from a few key blocks and then crosses into Viking territory before being brought down. The 30-yard gain is Benet’s biggest one of the game so far.

Moments later, Daniel Flores is on the field on fourth down for a 28-yard field goal attempt. The snap is good, hold is good, and the kick makes it a one-possession game again. It’s 10-3 with 2 minutes left in the half.

Now back to the Vikings offense. On first down, they hand it off to Aaron Ball. He bounces outside, gets around the edge, and takes off. He makes it to the sideline, turns on the jets, and leaves the Benet defenders in the dust. He cruises into the endzone, making it a 17-3 ball game with just under 2 minutes until the break.

Back to Benet with a minute and a half remaining in the second. Kubacki Jr. drops back, then launches a pass towards the sideline to Rocky Rosanova as he reaches to secure the long 40-yard gain. The Redwings are back near the Redzone.

Field goals for everyone

Now with 30 seconds left in the half, Flores is back on for another field goal and he puts it through the uprights once again. Benet cuts the lead to 17-6 with the 31-yard kick.

After a few passing plays, St. Laurence advances into Benet territory and is going for a last-second 45-yard field goal before the half ends. Bagley steps into it and boots it up and good from a distance. With that, the Vikings go into halftime with a 20-6 lead.

Fast forward to the 4th quarter and Bagley is in for yet another field goal attempt. His 22-yard attempt sails through the uprights, which makes it a 23-6 game with eight minutes left. Another touchdown in the final minutes of the game for St. Laurence gives them a 30-6 win, improving to 5-1 on the season. Benet Academy football drop to 3-4 on the season.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!