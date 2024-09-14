Benet Academy football runs away from De La Salle to remain unbeaten

After a 38-7 victory over Moline last week, Benet Academy football is looking to improve to 3-0 as they travel to the southside for a meeting with De La Salle. Last season, the Redwings got the best of the Meteors in a close 20-12 game. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet takes the momentum right away behind Martin Radgowski

Benet’s Michael Conway kicked things off for the evening Jeremiah Coleman is there to receive it for the Meteors. He cuts back towards the middle of the field where he’s met by Aiden Mersinger and he jars the ball loose and Aidan Van Someren jumps on it for the Redwings. Benet takes over with a short field on the opening play.

Moments later, the Redwings are working on the goal line and they hand it off to the senior Martin Radgowksi for the first score of the evening. Benet is up 7-0 just over a minute into the action.

After a three and out for the Meteors, the punt team is on the field. Nick Simental boots it towards the sideline where Radgowski plays it off the bounce. He has some space towards the middle of the field and picks up a few big blocks from some fellow Redwings and then he turns on the jets. He speeds past the De La Salle defense and extends the Benet lead to 14-0 with 9:30 left in the first quarter.

Later in the quarter, the Redwings are back operating in Meteor territory. They call on Radgowksi’s number again and he puts the ball in the endzone for the third time. This one stretches the Benet lead to 21-0 with less than five minutes to play in the first.

With a minute left in the quarter, the Redwings have possession near midfield. Ryan Kubacki throws a screen pass to Luke Doyle and he has a lot of green in front of him. He bursts through the middle of the field and goes untouched into the endzone for six. The fourth touchdown of the game has Benet up 28-0 as the first quarter ends.

The Redwings continue to soar

Onto the second quarter, the Benet offense is back near the 50 yard-line. Kubacki throws another screen pass, but this time it’s James Collins on the receiving end. A big block from Luca Diomede clears the way, and then a few shifty moves from Collins leads to another Redwing TD. That one gives Benet a 35-0 with 10 minutes left in the half.

Halfway through the second quarter, De La Salle is looking for a spark. Philip Seltzer drops back to pass but Declan Walsh bursts past the pass protection and brings him down hard. The sack leads to yet another failed offensive drive for the Meteors. It’s 35-0 Benet at halftime.

Seltxer kicks off the second half of the game and Luke Doyle is back to return for the Redwings. He penetrates through the middle of field, sheds away a would-be tackler, and then he’s off to the races. Doyle strolls into the endzone for the second time in the evening, extending the Benet advantage to 42-0.

The Redwings hold on to that final score as they improve to 3-0 on the young season. They’ll head back home for a matchup against St. Viator next Friday night.

