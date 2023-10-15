Benet Academy freshman Lily Lopatka works the court

Our Girls Play of the Week takes us to the Hinsdale South girls tennis sectional. where Benet Academy Freshman Lily Lopatka converts on a great rally.

Benet Academy freshman is in command

Benet Academy’s Lily Lopatka won the first set 6-2 and is in control during the second. The play begins on the powerful serve, as Lopatka forces her opponent to play from the back. This allows the Redwing to pick the corners and eventually walk towards the net. She places one perfectly inside the playing surface for the point.

Lopatka would pick up the third-place singles victory in straight sets, as Benet Academy won the sectional as a team and will head to the state meet.

