Benet Academy girls basketball cruises by Plainfield East in the regional semifinal

Benet Academy begins an exciting girls basketball postseason, hosting the regional semifinal as the number one seed in the Bolingbrook sectional. Plainfield East is their first-round opponent, who is coming off a quarterfinal win over Plainfield Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redwings hit the scoring button right away

The Redwings waste no time in the early going. Some excellent ball movement results in Aria Mazza doing her thing, hitting triples from downtown.

Their aggressive start remains on target. Despite Ava Mersinger missing the layup, Bridget Rifenburg fights for the board and put back to make it 11-1 in favor of Benet.

The Bengals need to get something going, and this jump shot by Emma Rodgers will do the trick to help keep pace.

The Bengals hope for more points, but the Benet defense tightens up with Sailer Jones getting the steal and she sails all the way to the rim for the layup.

The painted area remains open for the Wings, so Emma Briggs attacks it with authority and goes off the glass for two more. It’s 20-3 Benet.

The Redwings continue to turn defense into offense, with Bridget Rifenburg getting the steal and passes to an open Lindsay Harzich, who drops in the easy two. Redwings with a strong 24-3 lead after just one quarter.

The Bengals are down but keep fighting with Gianna Thompson, who nails the long three-point basket.

Benet Academy moves on to the girls basketball regional final in dominant fashion

Backups jump into the game for the home team but the Redwings continue the strong play as Lucy Tierney finds Macy Menendez, who nails her three from the top of the key.

The second half sees the same results this time with Kate Pohodich scoring with a friendly bounce. The Redwings cruise to a dominating 70-22 semifinal win over Plainfield East and will take on Naperville North in the regional final.

