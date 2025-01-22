Benet Academy girls basketball cruises past Libertyville in Hoopsfest victory

Benet Academy girls basketball takes the court in the annual Coach Kipps Hoopsfest and is pumped as the Redwings soar in on a 19-game winning streak as they welcome Libertyville. The Wildcats hope to stretch their own winning streak to 13 games. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redwings get off to a strong start because Aria Mazza is uncovered, and she makes the defense pay with a made three-ball.

Then Bridget Rifenburg knifes through the defense, and her floater takes a bounce that goes in for a 10-4 Benet lead.

Libertyville gets favorable shots to stay in the game

The Wildcats get some shots to fall thanks to a three-pointer by Ella Pawelczyk.

Later on Sophia Cesnovar moves to the top of the key and connects on another three, which brings Libertyville to within a 17-10 deficit.

Redwings get a stop on defense with a Mazza steal and lobs to Sailer Jones, whose right-hand lay in falls to beat the buzzer. Benet leads 27-14 after one.

Three after three for Aria Mazza

In the second quarter, Mazza continues to light it up from three. She gets the pass from Emma Briggs and is money from the wing.

You want another Mazza three? Well here you go. In a similar spot Mazza hits the triple and tallies 25 points in the game. It’s 41-20 Benet.

The Wildcats show some fight as Madison Sears is there for rebound and putback.

With halftime approaching, the Wings continue their attack. Jones dribbles once, pulls up and connects on the jump shot. The Redwings lead 49-26 at the half.

In the second half, the scoring fest remains plentiful for Benet as Linsday Harzich and uses the window to score.

Benet Academy runs away in the second half

Bridget Rifenburg gets open and puts in the bucket to expand the Benet lead to 53-26 as the Wings continue to pull away.

Briggs adds to the dominating performance, looking to pass at first, but takes the three instead and kaboom. Benet girls basketball cruises to a 74-48 win over Libertyville.

