Benet Academy girls basketball cruises past West Aurora in the Regional Semifinals

Benet Academy girls basketball looks to advance to a 10th straight Regional Final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Regional semifinals are here, and we have the 20-6 Benet Academy Redwings taking on the 10-18 West Aurora Blackhawks at Neuqua Valley. Benet comes off a three-game winning streak while West Aurora enters on a three-game losing streak. Both teams looking to move on to take on the winner of Neuqua Valley and Naperville Central for the Regional championship.

West Aurora girls basketball keeps it close in the first

Benet’s Maggie Sularski starts the game off with a three from the corner.

On the opposite side of the floor Brooklynn Johnson for West takes it herself going coast to coast finishing at the other end with a lay up to make 3-2.

A little bit later, Redwing Emilia Sularski hits a deep three to extend the lead to five.

Aurora’s Harmony Rush drives to the basket and cuts the lead.

Late in the quarter Benet Academy’s Aria Mazza finds the ball after a tipped pass and lays it in. It pushes the Redwing lead to double digits.

Redwings spread out the scoring and start to pull away

As we move to the second, Blackhawk Shiane Johnson steals the ball and does it all herself with the finish at the other.

West Aurora’s momentum continues with Kaisje Pryor hitting a nothing-but-net three. They still trail, 20-14.

A couple of possessions later, Mazza hits a nice step back at the free throw line to push the lead back to double digits for Benet, 24-14.

They continue to pile it on, as some clean passing finds Lindsay Harzich driving to the basket and laying one in to make it 31-15 Benet.

At the end of the second quarter, West’s Syncere Williams hits a wide-open three and they’re down 31-18.

Third Quarter

The Redwings start the third, just like they did to end the second as Harzich hits a wide-open three.

Minutes later, Blackhawk Niallie Evans goes coast to coast finishing with a reverse lay up. Benet is still up, 39-22.

A possession later, Redwing Ava Mersinger does it herself floating one in. Benet continues to roll in this one.

With seconds remaining in the third, Redwing Audrey Panoushis is wide open, hitting the three making it a 50-24 Benet lead.

Benet Academy girls basketball looks to win 10th straight Regional Championship

West Aurora would go on a small run in the fourth, but that doesn’t stop Benet from running away with the final score. The Redwings win it 57-34, and will play the host Wildcats for a Regional Championship.